We tested the JUST CORSECA Swiftcharge wireless car charger to see how well it performs. Read our full review to know about the accessibility and convenience of this affordable wireless car charger.

Our phone charging habits have evolved significantly. Instead of a set routine of charging once or twice a day, people now charge based on usage. A car charger can be an excellent solution for staying powered up while commuting. While many options exist, a wireless car charger doubles as both a phone holder and charger, helping keep your car’s interior clutter-free. We tested the JUST CORSECA Swiftcharge 15W wireless car charger with multiple devices, and here’s what we found—and what you should know before choosing a similar gadget.

Read Less Read More What do you get in the box of the JUST CORSECA Swiftcharge wireless car charger?

The contents of this wireless car charger box are straightforward: it includes the wireless charger, installation attachments, a USB-C cable, and a quick start guide. For its price, the build quality is solid, and the attachments feel sturdy, suggesting good durability. Made entirely of plastic with varied textures, the charger’s futuristic transparent design stands out, revealing the charging coils and internal components. This unique look gives it a premium feel at an affordable price, setting it apart from similar options on the market.

Do you want to buy a wireless car charger? Following are some options to consider:

Specifications of the JUST CORSECA Swiftcharge wireless car charger: Materials: ABS + Aluminium alloyInputs: 5V/3A, 9V/2ACharging Frequency: 110-205kHzCharging efficiency: 80%Charging port: C typeCable length: 1M

How does the JUST CORSECA Swiftcharge wireless car charger perform? Using a wireless charger is simple: just place your phone on it, and it starts charging. What sets this one apart is its sturdy design and a few extra features. With a 15W output, the charging speed is decent, within the typical 15-22.5W range for wireless chargers. I tested it with my iPhone 15 during my 2.5-hour commute and gained about 60% charge. While it’s slower compared to the 100W+ speeds of wired chargers, it’s reliable—ideal for topping up your phone so it doesn’t die en route.

Who should buy the JUST CORSECA Swiftcharge wireless car charger? The JUST CORSECA Swiftcharge wireless charger is a good buy for people who drive long distances without any access to a power socket for charging their phone. This wireless car charger offers faster power delivery than the wired car chargers, and also minimalistic. It also doubles up as a phone holder, making it more convenient than other car chargers. You can pick one up from the official website or look at the alternatives we have mentioned above.