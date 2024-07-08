Lenovo Legion Go review: A bold leap into handheld PC gaming, but is it a smooth landing?
The Lenovo Legion Go is for everyone. You can game, work, view content, add more display and do much more with it, but how does it perform in these situations. Find out with us in our detailed review of what might be the future of handheld gaming devices.
Hold onto your controllers and pause your games, folks, because Lenovo's Legion Go is here to shake up the handheld gaming scene. This ain't your average portable console; it's a full-fledged Windows gaming PC crammed into a device that fits (somewhat snugly) in your hands.