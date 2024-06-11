Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop review: Formidable gaming has a hefty price

A gamer's expectations from a laptop designed primarily for gaming are quite simple: portability, processing power, zero lag, a stellar display, and quick heat dissipation. All these functionalities, complemented by novelty features such as RGB lighting, make a gaming laptop worth considering for buyers, especially when it intends to beat out gaming consoles that cost considerably lesser.

We recently got our hands on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (6IRX9H) that was announced in January this year. With support up to 2029, this laptop hopes to be among the top choices for gamers who want a new laptop to beat out their opponents in virtual realms. Currently priced at ₹3,56,999, this is a premium category device that's meant for users who want high-performance gaming and computing.

How does the laptop perform across different games? Is it able to tackle multitasking effectively? Is the heat emanating from it manageable? There are a lot of questions to answer here, and rightly so, if you're going to be investing so much money. Let's get into it, starting with the specifications of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop.

Specifications of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop

Component of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Specification Processor Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 16GB (2040MHz, 175W TGP) Chipset Intel® HM770 Memory 32GB DDR5-5600 (2x 16GB) Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16' WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS, 240Hz, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, G-SYNC, DisplayHDR 400 Audio Stereo speakers (2W x2), HARMAN, Nahimic Audio, Smart AMP Camera FHD 1080p with E-shutter Keyboard Per-key RGB backlit with Lighting Lens Touchpad Mylar surface, Precision Touchpad (PTP) Battery 99.9Wh Dimensions 363.5 x 262.1 x 21.95-25.9 mm Weight 2.62 kg Operating System Windows 11 Home Bundled Software Office Home & Student 2021 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, headphone/mic combo jack Additional Features LA2-Q AI chip, hybrid cooling, Lenovo Vantage software

With these specifications, this machine stands out as a formidable beast in the world of gaming laptops, but how do these variables fare in practice? Keep reading our review of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 to find out.

View Full Image Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop review

What about the processor and graphics on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7?

To keep it short and sweet - yes! The Legion Pro 7 is powered by a 14th generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, a 24-core behemoth capable of clock speeds up to 5.8GHz. It's paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, boasting 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

With this combination, this laptop is primed for the most demanding workloads, whether you're battling it out in the latest AAA titles, rendering complex 3D models, or crunching data for research, the Legion Pro 7 delivers performance that leaves little to be desired.

During my extensive testing, the Legion Pro 7 tackled everything I threw at it with ease. Games such as "Cyberpunk 2077" with ray tracing enabled managed to run at silky smooth frame rates even at the highest settings. The 16-inch IPS display took the gaming experience to the next level, delivering visuals that were vibrant and smooth - more on that below.

How is the display of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7?

Simply stunning! Pardon my adjective association, but the Legion Pro 7 features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The numbers are great on paper - I know, but is it able to deliver ably across different settings? In my experience, absolutely yes. This display is great for gaming, and you will have a smooth and tear-free experience with the Lenovo Legion Pro 7.

The high refresh rate and G-SYNC technology get rid of screen tearing and stuttering, while Dolby Vision support will bring HDR content to life with great detail.

View Full Image Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop review

How is the audio on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop?

The stereo speakers, tuned by HARMAN and boosted with Nahimic Audio, deliver rich sound that is able to fill the room. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or playing games, the audio quality will not leave much to demand. The bottom-firing speakers, if not used on a stand, may suppress the sound and affect your experience.

What about the design of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7?

As the images show, this laptop is quite huge. Frankly, it doesn't suit my style profile while buying gadgets, but it'll make some gamers very happy. For starters, the Legion Pro 7's chassis is crafted from recycled aluminium and magnesium, and has clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic. The backlit keyboard, with its per-key RGB lighting, is a joy to use, offering precise feedback and customisable lighting effects.

When I was gaming at night, my room was coloured with the hues of a rainbow as I slayed my opponents - and who doesn't love a rainbow? The keyboard is comfortable to use, the trackpad is equally precise and responsive, but let's be honest, you're going to buy a mouse anyway. So make sure it's a good one because this laptop's specifications make it capable of outrunning your clicking calibre.

What is the gaming performance of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 like?

It would be a shame if a gaming laptop with so many top-of-the-line features didn't perform well while gaming. Fortunately, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop not only hits all the right marks but goes a step further. Let me explain how.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 with its RTX 4090 is a powerhouse, capable of running any modern AAA title with ease. For instance, "Cyberpunk 2077" with ray tracing cranked up was a feast for the eyes, showcasing the laptop's capabilities for clear lighting and reflections.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" ran at a buttery smooth 120+ FPS even at maximum settings, which gave me the opportunity to dive deeper into its open-world experience.

View Full Image Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop review

The fast-paced action of "Call of Duty: Warzone" was also incredibly responsive thanks to the 240Hz display that gave me competitive edge.

Even demanding titles like "Microsoft Flight Simulator" were playable at high settings by leveraging the powerful CPU and ample memory for smooth simulation and detailed scenery rendering.

In essence, if you have a game, this machine will not only let you play it, it will help you ace it. If pun gods would let me have it, I think this laptop is a game-changer!

How hot does the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 get?

I'm going to be real - when I was setting up the laptop, I left it on my bed as it initialised. At that point, the machine became extremely hot to the touch - something that is not unusual in laptops during start up, but as my usage moved to other arenas such as gaming, browsing, and streaming, I still noticed a lot of heat. What is in the laptop to keep it cool? A hybrid cooling system that is intended to combine air cooling with liquid metal for optimal thermal management.

Even then, do not, I repeat, do not seat this laptop down on your lap (ironic, right?), it will fry up your insides in a hot minute. Instead, I would suggest this gaming laptop to be used as intended, on a table, with a proper elevated setup for easy heat dissipation.

Treat this as your gaming station companion and not an on-the-go gaming device, which will honestly be quite hard, as you'll find below.

View Full Image Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop review

Is the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 portable?

There's no easy way to say this, except that the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is not portable. It's a gaming beast that will meet all your virtual battlefield expectations, but I don't recommend this laptop for users who want to game on-the-go. If you have a personal vehicle in which you intend to store it as you travel, then you're good to go.

If your commute involves public transport, be well-informed that your shoulders will not enjoy the long ride back home after a never-ending working day - and the added weight of the charger definitely does not help its case.

Game on it, amp up the gaming settings, push your limits across games, but do not treat it like the Nintendo Switch, simply because it's not - it's better. Perhaps the ROG Ally series will be a better choice if you want a portable gaming device with some trade-offs, such as a smaller screen.

View Full Image Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop review

What else should you know before buying the Lenovo Legion Pro 7?

The port selection on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is comprehensive. What do you get? Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and Ethernet ports so that you can connect all your peripherals and accessories easily.

While the Legion Pro 7 excels in many areas, it's not without its shortcomings. The battery life, at about 5 hours, is somewhat disappointing, especially for a laptop of this size and power. If you plan on gaming on-the-go, you'll need to keep the power adapter handy.

The price, while justified by the premium components and features, is steep. This laptop is not for the casual gamer and is a serious investment for those who need the absolute best.

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 ?

Reasons to buy Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Reasons to avoid Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Powerful Intel Core i9-14900HX processor Expensive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card Heavy (2.6kg) 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate Will get hot! 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut Backlit Legion TrueStrike keyboard with per-key RGB lighting Up to 8 hours of battery life

Verdict on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7: Expensive beast that will meet your need for speed

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is a machine that delivers uncompromising performance, great visuals, and good audio. It has a thoughtful design that will keep gamers happy, especially if they plan to use it at home.

If you're a hardcore gamer, a demanding professional, or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, the Legion Pro 7 is a laptop that deserves your attention. The price is enough to put many people off, and I don't blame them.

