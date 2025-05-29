When I first unboxed the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, I was expecting all the familiar comfort, durability, and that signature “this is a real business laptop” vibe. And for the most part, it delivered. But as someone who’s used several ThinkPads over the years, and had it as their first laptop ever, I had higher expectations. If you're looking for a solid, no-nonsense workhorse that gets the job done without drama, this might just be your new favourite sidekick. What are the hits? Does it miss something? And how serious are the misses? Here is all I thought about it.

How was the battery life on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14S I got a solid 7+ hours of battery life during a typical workday that included emailing, Zoom calls, some spreadsheet magic, and even a few video renders in the background. That’s not bad for a mid-range business laptop, but it doesn’t blow you away either. Still, it’s enough to get through a day without needing an outlet.

I took it to a client meeting where I forgot my charger and still made it through the whole day with some juice left. So if you’re always on the go and don’t want to be tethered to a wall socket, this is a decent pick.

Performance: Handles heavy loads without breaking a sweat This thing is no slouch. I had 10+ tabs open in two different browsers, plus three Windows running heavy tasks like Adobe apps, a Python script, and a live coding session, and it handled everything without stuttering or slowing down. The AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor does its job quietly and efficiently. And yes, it stayed cool and silent under load. No throttling, no fan noise loud enough to ruin a meeting.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review: Classic workhorse with a few quirks

Even when I ran multiple VMs and had Docker containers spinning in the background, the system remained stable. Obviously it's not a gaming beast, but it holds on its own for productivity.

Display: Sharp, but not bright enough for outdoors The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display is sharp and crisp, making it perfect for reading long emails and watching videos. But when it comes to peak brightness, it struggles in direct sunlight. I tried using it outside once, and it felt like trying to read a document under a desk lamp while standing in the sun. Not ideal if you're into outdoor productivity.

That said, the colour accuracy and viewing angles are solid, and it looks great in low-light environments. Just don’t expect to take notes at the park unless you bring a flashlight.

Build quality: Familiar, but feels a bit light on the wallet It’s a classic ThinkPad build, plastic, lightweight, and easy to carry. But for the price tag, I expected a bit more heft. It feels functional, sure, but maybe just a little too plastic-y for what I paid. It’s not flimsy, but it’s not premium either.

If you're used to the heavier, sturdier builds of older ThinkPads, this one might feel a bit underwhelming. But if you value portability over tactile satisfaction, it’s still a solid choice.

Keyboard and trackpoint: Nostalgic, but not perfect The red dot trackpoint is there, just like always. It works, but it didn’t feel as accurate or responsive as previous models. If you’re a die-hard ThinkPad user who lives by the pointer, you might miss the old snappiness. On the plus side, the keyboard is still fantastic. It's clicky, tactile, and comfortable for long typing sessions.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review

Also, kudos to Lenovo for keeping the right Ctrl key and adding the Copilot key. This is a nice touch for AI-powered workflows, setting it apart from competitors.

One minor gripe? The lid didn’t open with one hand. If you're trying to flip it open while juggling a coffee, a notebook, and your phone, you’ll need to put something down. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s worth noting.

Portability and design: Sleek, but not one-hand open The lid opens smoothly, but not one-handedly. If you're trying to flip it open with one hand while juggling a coffee, a notebook, and your phone, you’ll need to put something down. It’s not a major caveat, but it’s worth noting.

Security and features: Modern business laptop inside Despite its classic look, the T14s Gen 6 isn’t stuck in the past. It has modern security features like fingerprint reader, IR camera for facial recognition, and AMD Memory Guard for added protection. For enterprise users, these are big pluses, especially in environments where data security is a top priority.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review

The inclusion of the Copilot key is a smart move from Lenovo, especially for those who rely on AI tools for writing, coding, or research. It’s a small addition, but it makes a big difference in how quickly you can access help.

Final verdict: Solid workhorse, with Room for improvement If you're looking for a reliable, powerful, and quiet business laptop that can handle a full day of work without breaking a sweat, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a solid choice. It’s fast, efficient, and built for the office—or at least the modern home office.

But if you want a brighter screen, a slightly more premium feel, or a trackpoint that feels like it belongs to a newer era, you might want to wait for the next gen.

Still, for what it is, it gets the job done. And honestly? That’s exactly what a business laptop should do.