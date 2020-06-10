Microsoft Surface Pro X review: Windows is almost ready for ARM

To spare you a lot of jargon, running Windows on ARM is sort of like switching chassis for a car with a different car’s chassis. You can make it run almost as well as the original, but it will be wobbly at times. ARM chips assume software will be built for a certain processor architecture, but legacy Windows software hasn't been made for that. Microsoft tried to fix this by adding an emulation layer to Windows, which is akin to hammering the new chassis to fit the other car. It just doesn’t work for all software.