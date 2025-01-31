Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max is one of the premium offerings from the brand at ₹7,499. At this price, you’re getting just about everything you’d expect from a smartwatch. It features a metal build, built-in GPS for workout tracking, and even some AI-powered features. But are these additions worth the price, or should you be looking at alternatives? Let’s find out.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Specifications

Feature Details Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, HD resolution, AOD support Build Metal body with a glossy finish Strap Options Silicone (default), optional chain/leather Water Resistance 5ATM (suitable for swimming) GPS Built-in GPS for workout tracking Health Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep monitoring Smart Features AI-powered customisation, Bluetooth calling Storage Built-in memory for storing music Battery Life Up to 7 days (varies with GPS usage) Charging Magnetic charger, full charge in ~1 hour Connectivity Bluetooth for calls, notifications, and music control Strap Size 22mm interchangeable straps Price ₹ 7,499

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Design and build quality The ColorFit Pro 6 Max doesn’t look much different from its predecessor, the ColorFit Pro 6. You get the same rectangular watch body with a rotatable crown and a button. However, the build quality has been upgraded to a metallic finish with a glossy touch, making it feel more premium. The front houses a large display, while the back features all the essential sensors.

The watch is also 5ATM water-resistant, meaning you can wear it while swimming without any worries. The silicone straps that come with the watch are pretty standard—nothing extraordinary, but comfortable enough for daily wear. If you’re not a fan of silicone, you have the option to switch to a chain or leather strap. And since these are standard 22mm straps, you can easily swap them out for any aftermarket 22mm band of your choice.

As for comfort, I’m not a big fan of the raised sensor module at the back. I wouldn’t mind an extra millimetre or two in thickness if it meant having a completely flat rear. That being said, the overall design looks great on the wrist, and the watch itself is lightweight, making it comfortable for all-day wear.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Display, UI, and app The ColorFit Pro 6 Max boasts a large AMOLED display, which is bright and sharp. Thanks to its AMOLED panel, it also comes with an Always-On Display (AOD) feature. The 1.96-inch HD screen delivers crisp visuals, making text and icons look sharp and easy to read. Even under direct sunlight, the display remains highly visible. However, one notable omission is auto-brightness, which means you’ll have to manually adjust brightness levels based on your surroundings—a small but important feature that would’ve been a welcome addition.

Setting up the watch was a breeze, and data syncing between the smartphone and the watch—including watch faces—was impressively fast. Noise has integrated two AI-powered features into the app, allowing you to either generate custom watch face backgrounds or summarise your health data. The AI-generated queries are limited per day and week, but the given number is reasonable.

The UI of the watch was a pleasant surprise. The animations, swipes, and scrolls are smooth, giving the feel of a premium smartwatch. The rotatable crown works flawlessly with the interface, but the vibration feedback feels loose. The moment I felt that vibration, I turned it completely off from the settings.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Health features and performance You get all the usual health tracking features—heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress measurement, and sleep tracking. These sensors work efficiently and provide quick readings. The heart rate sensor also offers continuous tracking, displaying a graph with a full-day summary directly on the watch. I particularly liked how Noise has structured the user interface around these health features, making them easily accessible.

Now, let’s talk about GPS—a feature that’s expected at this price point. Typically, when you start a workout on a GPS-enabled smartwatch, it first locks onto a GPS signal before beginning the session. However, the ColorFit Pro 6 Max starts the workout immediately, regardless of whether it has acquired a GPS signal. This is a concerning issue, but one that could potentially be fixed via a software update.

The watch also supports Bluetooth calling, and I have to say, it works flawlessly. Once connected, you’re all set—you’ll receive notifications, answer calls, control your phone’s music, and more, without needing to tinker with the app constantly. One standout feature is the built-in storage for music, which allows you to store songs directly on the watch and listen via wireless earbuds—a handy addition, especially for workouts.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Battery life Battery life is fairly average, lasting about a week with regular use. However, enabling GPS significantly reduces the battery life. The watch charges via a magnetic charging pad, taking around an hour to fully charge. Battery efficiency is one area where Noise needs to step up, as there are smartwatches available at half the price that offer better battery performance with similar features.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Pros and cons

Pros Cons Premium metal build with a sleek design No auto-brightness adjustment Large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with AOD Average battery life, especially with GPS usage Built-in GPS for workout tracking Price is high compared to competitors with similar features Bluetooth calling and onboard music storage

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Final verdict The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max is a solid package overall—but not at this price. While you get an AMOLED display, GPS, and a metal build, you can find similar features at a lower price. For instance, the Amazfit Active offers these features at the same price, while the Redmi Watch 5 Lite delivers much of the same experience for nearly half the cost.

At ₹7,499, I can’t wholeheartedly recommend this watch, given the competition. However, if Noise drops the price to under ₹5,000, it would be a far more compelling option. Until then, there are better alternatives to consider.

