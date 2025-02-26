Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Master Buds aren’t just another TWS offering from Noise. After securing an investment from Bose, one of the biggest names in the premium audio market, these buds mark a new chapter for the brand. But this collaboration isn’t just about funding, Bose has fine-tuned the audio profile to deliver a richer, more refined sound.
The earbuds also feature adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0 and a long-lasting battery. They are priced at ₹7,999 and are available in three colours, they promise a flagship experience. But can they live up to the hype? Let’s find out.
Feature
Details
|Audio Technology
|Sound by Bose, 12.4mm PEEK & Titanium drivers
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Adaptive ANC up to 49dB
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v5.3, Google Fast Pair, Dual Device Pairing
|Battery Life
|Up to 44 hours (with case), 6 hours from 10-min charge
|Special Features
|Spatial Audio, LHDC 5.0, Low Latency Game Mode
|Call Quality
|6-mic ENC for clear voice calls
|Water Resistance
|IPX5 rating
|Controls & App Support
|In-ear detection, Noise Audio app, firmware updates
The Noise Master Buds break away from boring-looking TWS cases and show what can be done in the design segment. The main highlight of the case is the metallic disc with a status light on top, both of which replicate a vinyl record and needle. Then there’s the Sound by Bose branding sitting on top of this uniquely shaped case.
The rest of the case is pretty standard; a Type-C charging port and a pairing button at the back. The whole construction is polycarbonate, and it looks pretty cool in this silver colour we got for review. The buds match the case in both colour and finish, giving them a fresh and clean look. Overall, the design of the Noise Master Buds feels refreshing, something we haven’t seen in a long time.
The Noise Master Buds pack 12.4mm titanium drivers, but what excites me more is the "Tuned by Bose" aspect. So, I put these earbuds through their paces for a couple of weeks, and honestly, this is one of the most refined sound profiles I’ve heard in a long time. And all I can say is, both Noise and Bose nailed the sound quality at this price point.
Now, let’s break down that verdict and have a closer look at the sound quality. The audio is well-balanced, with no frequency overpowering the others, not even the bass, unless you tweak the equaliser. The highs and mids come through cleanly without clashing, and the treble is perfectly tuned to avoid any harshness.
The Master Buds also support spatial audio, but honestly, it doesn’t do much. It’s just there and barely makes a difference in the listening experience. For everything else like videos, YouTube, movies - the sound quality holds up pretty well.
The Master Buds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which I’d say is pretty decent. What stands out more is the ambient mode - it replicates external sounds so naturally that you almost forget you’re wearing earbuds. The ANC performance is solid, offering multiple levels to adjust based on your surroundings.
For more control over the sound, ANC, and gestures, there’s the Noise Audio app. The app is sleek, well-designed, and user-friendly, with all features being self-explanatory. And the best part? It’s a standalone app, meaning no ads, and no unnecessary shopping tabs constantly pushing other products. The adaptive ANC also works well, it takes a moment to adjust but kicks in when needed.
Battery life is another strong point. Noise claims 44 hours of total playtime, including the case, which is on par with industry standards. Fast charging is also impressive, just 10 minutes of charging gets you 6 hours of playback. A small but thoughtful touch is the inclusion of a Type-C to Type-C cable, making it easy to charge the earbuds directly from your phone on the go, with no need for a power bank or wall adapter.
Delivers refined, balanced sound
Comfortable and premium design with a unique case
Adaptive ANC and excellent ambient mode
Sleek Noise Audio app for quick customization
Strong battery life
Type-C to Type-C cable for on-the-go charging
Spatial audio feels underwhelming
ANC is good but not class-leading
The Noise Master Buds offer a premium audio experience thanks to Bose’s tuning, sleek design, and feature-packed ANC. At ₹7,999, they deliver great sound, strong battery life, and a clean app experience. However, it's a tough fight with competition from OnePlus Buds 3 and Nothing Ear (a). These are worth considering if balanced sound and adaptive ANC matter most to you.
