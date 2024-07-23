CMF Phone 1 review: Look beyond the screws
The CMF Phone 1 is an absolute must buy for people who like to tinker around with the way their phone looks, want a good quality display, decent battery life, an in-display fingerprint scanner and bloatware free software experience around the ₹15,000 price range.
Ever since its inception, Nothing has distinguished itself from the competition with its unique design and clean yet feature rich software experience. And with the CMF Phone 1, Nothing brought a sense of fresh air in crowded yet similar looking budget smartphone market by offering a possibility to not just attach acceessories to the rear end of the smartphone but also actually change the whole back case altogether.