Nothing Phone (2a) review: A bloatware free device, ticks most boxes!
Here is the review of Nothing Phone (2a), the latest offering from Nothing in the Indian market. Find out whether this phone is worth your money.
Nothing recently released its third smartphone in India, the Nothing Phone (2a). This smartphone has fewer LED lights than before, but it is still generating a lot of interest in the Indian market. I have been using the Nothing Phone (2a) for over 20 days now, so let us dive into a detailed review. The company offers a smartphone with no unnecessary pre-installed apps. Let us see if this should be your next smartphone.