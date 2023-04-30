40% of our new engineering hires will be based in India: Notion CEO

40% of our new engineering hires will be based in India: Notion CEO5 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Zhao claimed that this is what differentiates the platform from other real-time workplace collaboration and management platforms such as Asana and Slack, or even Microsoft Teams.
At the end of 2020, as demand for remote work solutions hit a peak during the pandemic, short-video social media platform TikTok saw its teen users adopt a viral new trend of using an enterprise workflow organization platform. This led to a surge in San Francisco-based Notion’s user base and valuation. Since then, the company opened its first engineering centre outside of the US in Hyderabad after a September 2021 acquisition, and more recently, rolled out the first integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) last month.
