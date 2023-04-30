40% of our new engineering hires will be based in India: Notion CEO

“We work with vendors to provide the AI tool, of which OpenAI is one. We use multiple off the shelf language models, and tap the existing data on Notion to feed into the AI models. By doing this, Notion AI will understand your previously written documents as well as ongoing projects, to give results that are very specifically tailored to what one particular user is writing. This is better in comparison to a generic platform like ChatGPT, which does not have context of one particular user’s prior work," Zhao said.