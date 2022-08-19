Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

At the heart of the OnePlus 10T 5G is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform which offers up to 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds with 30 per cent improved CPU efficiency. This allows you to load multiple applications and shuffle between them with ease, whether it is for work or for play. On the connectivity front, the OnePlus 10T 5G supports 5G speeds up to 10 Gbps along with more networks, frequencies, and bandwidths across the globe, thanks to the 4 th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modern-RF System fitted inside the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.