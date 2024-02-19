OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R comparison: Is the ₹25,000 price gap worth it?
OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R share a lot of similar features, and both claim to offer a flagship-level experience. But should you really drop ₹25,000 to upgrade to the OnePlus 12, or has OnePlus outdone itself with the 'R' series this year, find out the answer in this comparison.
Over the years, OnePlus has built a reputation for delivering 'flagship killer' devices that not only boast high-end specs, but also come at an affordable price. The newly launched OnePlus 12R seems to be the torchbearer for this philosophy, since it now features last year's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while still starting at the same price of ₹39,999 as the OnePlus 11R. The numerous upgrades brought to the OnePlus 12R have raised the question among various tech enthusiasts as to whether it is even worth spending an extra ₹25,000 to buy the OnePlus 12. I will attempt to answer that very question based on 15 days of hands-on experience with both these devices.