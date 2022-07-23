OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers 120% faster charging: Check specs here

Although the design of the phone remains the same, it has an AI-enhanced camera, a new chipset from MediaTek and an upgraded AMOLED display, at prices starting at ₹28,999
The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is offering an upgrade to the Nord 2 formula in terms of greater battery efficiency and faster charging with 80W SUPERVOOC.
Although the design of the phone remains the same, it has an AI-enhanced camera, a new chipset from MediaTek and an upgraded AMOLED display, at prices starting at ₹28,999.
OnePlus has also introduced the 80W SUPERVOOC, which powers up the 4,500 mAh battery in 15 minutes and provides 120% faster than the original Nord.
The phone is TÜV certified for safe fast charging, wherein nine pre-fitted sensors check the phone for temperature and an integrated IC circuit ensures that your smartphone does not overheat.
Click on the image to enlarge
It has also received the latest Dimensity 1300 chipset from MediaTek, which boosts the overall performance of your smartphone. The chipset is powered by an octa-core architecture which features four SRM Cortex-A78 processors and speeds up to 3GHz.
This smartphone also offers comprehensive AI support, up to 14% faster download and installation speeds, HDR video capturing and improved AI image professing for low light shooting.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes pre-loaded with OxygenOS 12.1, which may give you the experience of seamless multitasking, improved power consumption to reduce the downtime on your phone and a smoother gallery viewing.
This new phone supports upgrades to classic OxygenOS features like an improved OnePlus Shelf, Work Life Balance 2.0 and Dark Mode.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 50 MP AI Triple Camera. The camera works in close coordination with the Dimensity 1300 chipset to give you AI-enhanced photos and HDR videos.
Click on the image to enlarge
The camera system features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main lens with a large f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view to bring in more in every shot and a 2 MP mono lens. Its 32 MP front camera is the same one we saw in the OnePlus 10 Pro.
The Nord 2T supports slow-motion video at 960 fps, AI Scene Enhancement, AI Highlight Video, Dual-View Video, HDR, Nightscape mode, Portrait Mode, Panorama, Retouching and Filters.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience store and authorized partner store near you.
Prices start from ₹28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant in Gray Shadow, ₹33,999 for 12GB+256GB in Gray Shadow, ₹28,999 for 8GB+128GB in Jade Fog and ₹33,999 for the 12GB+256GB in Jade Fog.
