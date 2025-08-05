Oppo Reno 14 5G review: Premium looks, impressive cameras; but is it worth ₹37,999?

Oppo has recently launched the Reno 14 5G series in India, aiming to make a mark in the premium mid-range segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. A standout variant in the line-up offers 12GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

As for pricing, the Oppo Reno 14 5G starts at ₹37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For this review, we got our hands on the base model. The device is available in three elegant colour options: Forest Green, Mint Green, and Pearl White. Our review unit came in the Forest Green finish.

Let us explore how the Oppo Reno 14 5G performs and whether it lives up to expectations at its price point.

Inside the box Alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G smartphone, the box includes an 80W SuperVOOC charger, a USB Type-C cable, a protective back case, user documentation, and a SIM ejector tool.

Alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G smartphone, the box includes an 80W SuperVOOC charger, a USB Type-C cable, a protective back case, user documentation, and a SIM ejector tool.

Advertisement

Design and display The Oppo Reno 14 5G looks and feels premium right out of the box. Impressively, the design is clean and symmetrical, and the slim bezels add to its sleek aesthetic. The aluminium frame feels smooth in the hand and gives the phone a solid, well-built feel. Oppo refers to this design feature as Sponge Bionic Cushioning, aimed at improving comfort and durability.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G looks and feels premium right out of the box. Impressively, the design is clean and symmetrical, and the slim bezels add to its sleek aesthetic.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the rear features a flat glass panel with a matte finish, which does a good job of resisting fingerprints. Despite housing a 6,000mAh battery, the phone does not feel overly heavy, an impressive feat. There is a 50MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front, and the in-display fingerprint scanner is fast and accurate. The earpiece at the top also doubles as a speaker, and the phone is IP69 rated.

Speaking of ports and buttons, the power button sits on the right side. At the bottom, you will find the dual SIM slot, primary mic, and USB Type-C port. There is also an IR blaster on top, which is a handy addition if you still use your phone as a remote.

Advertisement

Speaking of ports and buttons, the power button sits on the right side. At the bottom, you will find the dual SIM slot, primary mic, and USB Type-C port. There is also an IR blaster on top, which is a handy addition if you still use your phone as a remote.

The Reno 14 5G features a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display supporting 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You can toggle between FHD+ and the higher resolution depending on your preference. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Advertisement

In terms of brightness, the display performs well outdoors, reaching up to 600 nits in normal use, and up to 1200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

In terms of brightness, the display performs well outdoors, reaching up to 600 nits in normal use and up to 1200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Colours are vibrant thanks to 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, and users can choose between Vivid, Natural, and Pro colour modes. HDR10 support and an image sharpener further enhance the viewing experience.

Advertisement

Camera The Oppo Reno 14 5G is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the rear. It includes a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.5” Sony IMX882 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Complementing this is an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an OV08D sensor and f/2.2 aperture. The highlight is the 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, with a 1/2.76” Samsung JN5 sensor and f/2.8 aperture.

For selfies, the device sports a 50MP front camera using the same Samsung JN5 sensor, with an f/2.0 aperture, delivering high-resolution shots on both ends.

The camera app is packed with features such as Night Mode, Hi-Res, Panorama, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Underwater Mode, Dual-View Video, and Breeno Scan.

Daylight performance is strong. Colours appear punchy and the dynamic range is handled well, even in harsh lighting. The primary sensor captures crisp and detailed shots. The 8MP ultra-wide lens is decent, although not as sharp as the main sensor. Macro shots, taken through the main lens, could benefit from more refined detailing.

Advertisement

The 3.5x periscope lens is a solid upgrade over the Reno 13, producing sharp images even at 30x zoom, impressive for a phone at this price. However, quality diminishes past that, with the 120x digital zoom producing softer, blurry results.

Portrait shots turn out nicely in both 2x and 3.5x modes, with good subject separation and a pleasing, natural bokeh. The Reno 14 5G also performs well in low-light and Night Mode conditions, with controlled noise and strong detail retention.

The 50MP selfie camera does not disappoint either. It delivers sharp, well-lit shots with balanced skin tones, even in dimly lit environments.

Video recording is another highlight. The phone supports up to 4K at 60fps, and slow-motion footage looks clean. Stabilisation is effective, keeping footage steady. The front camera can also record high-quality videos, with Portrait Video mode available, though limited to 1080p resolution.

Advertisement

Camera sample 1 wide shot

Camera sample 2 wide shot

Advertisement

Camera sample 3 telephoto lens

Camera sample 4 (Portrait)

Advertisement

Camera sample 5 (Selfie)

For more in-depth camera samples, you can check out the link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-C-i0HVOYGovf3tkyMxyHYHZ5hYul2IC?usp=sharing

Performance and Software Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, the Reno 14 5G runs on ColorOS based on Android 15. Under the hood, it features four Arm Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 3.35GHz and four Arm Cortex-A510 cores at 2.2GHz. Graphics are handled by the Mali-G615 6-core GPU, providing solid gaming capabilities.

Advertisement

To help with heat management during intense gaming, the device includes a Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System, comprising a 4700mm² vapour chamber and a 16,596mm² aerospace-grade heat dissipation area. While playing BGMI on high to ultra settings at 90fps, the phone ran smoothly with no frame drops or noticeable heating.

On AnTuTu, the phone scored a strong 1,368,197. In a stress test, the temperature peaked at 43.3°C.

On AnTuTu, the phone scored a strong 1,368,197.

Advertisement

Oppo promises three years of Android updates and five years of security patches, which is reassuring. The interface remains smooth and visually appealing, with some welcome design tweaks. Updated icons and widgets, along with the new Flux theme, offer a more personalised experience. Do note that the device comes with pre-installed bloatware, though most of it can be uninstalled.

AI-powered features are integrated throughout the software, including tools for enhancing low-resolution images, reducing blur, and removing reflections. There are also smart productivity features like AI summaries and live translation.

The Reno 14 5G includes multiple audio modes, Music, Game, Movie, and Smart, tuning output based on usage. The speakers perform admirably for this segment, delivering clear, distortion-free sound.

Call quality is reliable as well. No dropped calls were experienced, and both earpiece and speaker calls were clear and audible.

Advertisement

Battery life The Reno 14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, a step up from the Reno 13. In everyday usage, it held up exceptionally well. Even with heavy usage including Netflix streaming and extended social media sessions, the phone lasted nearly nine hours.

Charging is speedy; with the 80W SuperVOOC fast charger in the box, it can take the device from 0 to 100 per cent in under 45 minutes.

Verdict The Oppo Reno 14 5G delivers a premium-feel design, smooth display, impressive camera capabilities, and dependable battery life. It is a strong choice for mobile photography enthusiasts. However, if you are someone who dislikes pre-installed apps, be prepared for some initial cleanup. While the overall experience is well-rounded, the pricing may seem slightly steep considering the mid-range processor.