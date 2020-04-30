Gaming has quickly become one of India’s favourite pastimes during the lockdown and if you are looking for a game to just calm yourself down from a day of working from home, Ori and the Will of Wisps could be the perfect option.

It begins from where the last game ended, and this time the spirit Ori, which you control, sets out to save an owl, conveniently named Ku. It is perhaps the simplest game you will play, but also the most fun.

Set in the metroidvania genre, the game excels not because of complex gameplay elements or stories, but from emotion evoking artwork and music. You will realize this right at the introduction, where the artwork and music are literally all you have.

Ori and the Will of Wisps

It is really a simple side scroller and all you have to do is traverse platforms while fighting enemies. However, all this is set amid an ever-changing forest that is colourful when it needs to be and gloomy when it does not. Ori and the Will of Wisps is a 2D game, but you tend to forget that. The artwork is so nice that you often feel like you are in an open world game, which is a big achievement for the creators. It lives up to the expectations set by the critically acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest (2015).

The good guys in the game are so evidently good that you want to do every side mission they ask you to, though you do not really have to do all the side missions to get to the ending. At one point, we actually felt bad about failing to take on a quest right after a non-playable character gave it to us.

At its core, you are only really navigating a maze in Will of Wisps, but the game makes you want to navigate it. At some points, you will not even realize you came all the way just to get a new ability and you have to go back the way you came.

Ori has no abilities when you start off, which would be a dealbreaker in such games often, but you will soon want to make him as powerful as you can. You can even mix and match various powers to see what fits your playing style the best. It does not have the depth of a role-playing game like Assassin’s Creed, but it is not supposed to either.

The first time we got the Bash ability, which lets you use random things as a jumping board, we spent hours just perfecting its usage. It is not very difficult, but just difficult enough to keep you interested. That is a balance many games fail to achieve. Will of Wisps has that quintessential element of a good side scroller. You will need to learn to time your jumps, attack foes at the right time, and solve an easy puzzle or two.

Will of Wisps does repeat elements from Blind Forest, but we really do not mind that. The fighting mechanics have more depth now and it is a more integral part of the game, too. Perhaps the only downside is that enemies feel a tad repetitive at times, but as you unlock more abilities, you will find yourself trying those out to fight them as creatively as you can.

In many ways, Will of Wisps is what the original Prince of Persia would have been had it been made in this era. Everything about it is engaging but simple. Together, they make the game perfect for all ages.

Pros of the game

Works for all ages

Impressive music and artwork

More depth in fighting mechanics

Cons of the game

Can feel slightly repetitive sometimes

Repeats some elements from previous version of the game

Main character becomes hard to track amid the scenery sometimes

