Poco F6 review: New benchmark for smartphones under ₹30,000
Poco F6 promises flagship-level performance in the mid-range price segment but can it live up to that pledge? Let's find that out in this in-depth review.
As a brand, Poco gained traction with its very first smartphone, the Poco F1, which helped the company make a name for itself and popularised the 'flagship killer' segment. Nearly six years on, and after launching several smartphones, Poco finally seems to have regained its lost touch with the Poco F6, which is currently making the buzz thanks to its flagship-level specifications.