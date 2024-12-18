|Product
The POCO M7 Pro 5G has arrived in the budget segment, bringing with it a strong combination of hardware and features that impress. Priced competitively, this device offers premium specifications without stretching the budget. With standout offerings like a vibrant AMOLED display, 5G connectivity, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity processor, POCO continues its legacy of delivering exceptional value for money. Here are our initial impressions about this smartphone.
The POCO M7 Pro 5G comes in a lovely set of colours. The one we have is the Lavender Frost, and it looks premium with its two-tone finish on the back. The design is not overly flashy, which adds to its overall elegance and premium feel. The rear is made of plastic with a glossy finish, and the phone feels very nice in hand. It is lightweight and fits perfectly, making it ideal for one-handed usage.
The display is among the best you can find on a smartphone in this price range. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth and vibrant visuals. The screen includes a punch-hole cut out for the front-facing camera, which gives it a modern look. The bezels around the display are slim, except for the chin, which is slightly thicker than the rest, but this does not detract from the overall design.
Additionally, the smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. Overall, the POCO M7 Pro 5G looks fantastic and feels far more premium than what you’d expect from a sub- ₹20,000 smartphone.
The POCO M7 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera comes with an f/1.5 aperture and supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which helps in reducing blur during captures. The camera system is designed to handle both detailed daylight shots and low-light photography effectively.
On the front, the phone is equipped with a 20MP selfie camera housed in a centred punch-hole cutout. It supports various modes, including portrait and AI enhancements, for improved results. Both cameras are capable of recording high-resolution videos.
The camera creates nice results with a lot of details and the selfies also come out great. There are a bunch of AI features that you are getting here including the Magic eraser which you get only in flagship smartphones. The selfie camera is also equipped with some handy AI features to enhance the selfies.
The POCO M7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, a capable chipset built to handle everyday tasks with ease. Paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the phone ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The chipset also supports 5G connectivity, ensuring the device is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.
The phone runs on Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. This operating system provides a clean and fluid user interface while offering a range of customisation options. When it comes to power, the POCO M7 Pro 5G houses a 5,110mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge. The device supports 45W wired fast charging, enabling quick top-ups in no time.
With its efficient chipset, modern software, and robust battery performance, the POCO M7 Pro 5G is designed to keep up with demanding usage throughout the day. These features combine to make the phone a strong performer in the budget segment.
Also read: Ambrane Solar 10K power bank review: A game-changer with sustainable charging and unique capabilities
The POCO M7 Pro 5G is available in two variants. The base model, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at ₹14,999, while the higher-end version, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at ₹16,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, with sales beginning on December 20th. Customers can also avail of launch offers and bank discounts, making it an even more attractive option in its price segment.
