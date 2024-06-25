Primebook 4G review: Is this budget Android laptop for students worth buying?

Primebook 4G review: Does this budget-friendly Android laptop for students live up to its hype?
The Primebook 4G laptop is different from your regular laptops. It runs on Android 11 and supports a 4G SIM, but how does it perform? Read our full review to know everything you need before considering it for a purchase.
The laptop landscape is familiar territory: Windows, macOS, occasionally Linux. We're used to plugging in an Ethernet cable or connecting to Wi-Fi, and we expect specs to match the price tag. But what if I told you there's a laptop that breaks all those rules? The Primebook 4G turned heads from the moment it was announced. Why? It runs on Android, a rarity in laptops. It has a dedicated SIM card slot, like your phone. And it's incredibly affordable.