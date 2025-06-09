Primebook S WiFi Review: Can an Android laptop at ₹14,490 replace your Windows laptop?

When you hear the term “Android laptop,” what do you picture? A blown-up smartphone? A tablet with a keyboard? Or just clever marketing?

I spent the past month using the Primebook S WiFi, an Android-based laptop priced under ₹15,000. A laptop powered by PrimeOS, it’s not something you come across every day, right?

If you've used Android smartphones before (which, let’s be honest, most of us have), then getting around PrimeOS won’t take long. The layout feels familiar, and the learning curve is gentle. But when it comes to performance, does it work like the usual Windows laptop in terms of speed, controls, multitasking, and battery life? Or is it just an Android phone in disguise? That’s what I set out to discover.

Overview of the Primebook S WiFi The Primebook S WiFi (2025) represents a trend of Android-powered laptops, combining the familiarity of Android apps with the functionality of a traditional laptop. Running PrimeOS, it features an 11.6-inch HD display, MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage.

Primebook S WiFi price Priced at ₹14,490, the Primebook S WiFi positions itself as an affordable alternative to traditional laptops, aiming to make computing accessible to a broader audience.

Detailed review of the Primebook S Wifi laptop Design and build The first thing I noticed? This laptop is incredibly light. Weighing just about 1.06 kg, the 11.6-inch frame fits easily into most backpacks and even larger handbags. It’s perfect for carrying around on the go. The matte black finish looks decent and clean.

But with that lightweight build comes the concern of durability. I did find myself being a little extra careful while handling it. The plastic body doesn’t scream premium, but then again, at this price, that’s expected.

Display and audio The HD IPS display is fine. It’s not something you’d want to edit videos or do colour-accurate work on, but for streaming YouTube, scrolling through documents, or light browsing, it does the job. The colours are decent, viewing angles are okay, and brightness is usable indoors.

Audio is basic, loud enough for video calls and casual content consumption, but not ideal for immersive watching or music playback.

Performance and PrimeOS Experience: Is it for everyone? Using PrimeOS is surprisingly smooth if you're someone who loves Android’s simplicity. The desktop-style interface gives you a start menu, taskbar, and even multi-window support. I could comfortably browse the web, run Google Docs, Sheets, check emails, and stream content without much hassle.

App compatibility is mostly fine. But don’t expect heavy-duty performance, this MediaTek MT8183 processor paired with 4GB RAM is built for light multitasking, not power use.

There were minor stutters when switching quickly between multiple apps, and some apps don’t adapt perfectly to the widescreen layout. That said, the 5GHz WiFi connectivity worked seamlessly never experienced any connection drops or lags during my usage.

Keyboard and touchpad To be honest, the keyboard felt a bit too compact for someone used to a full-sized laptop. Despite trying to type out a few stories and even parts of this review on Google Docs, I never really got fully comfortable with it. The keys are spaced closely, so if you rely on speed typing, you might feel the constraint.

That said, for first-time users or students working on assignments, it’s absolutely usable. It can get the job done without much hassle once you get used to the layout.

The touchpad, meanwhile, is functional but basic. It’s not the most responsive, and you may not expect gesture support beyond simple clicks and drags. On a few occasions, I did find myself reaching for a mouse to navigate more smoothly. Still, for casual use, it works fine.

Battery life If there’s one place where the Primebook really falls short, it’s battery performance. While the box promises all-day usage, I found myself reaching for the Type-C charger after almost 2 hours of regular use. That was a bit disappointing, especially when mobility is one of the laptop's key USPs.

If you plan to use this on the go, you’ll definitely want to carry a power bank or stay near a power source.

Storage, ports and more You get 128GB eMMC storage, which is enough for Android apps, documents, and media files. It's not as fast as an SSD, but acceptable for this budget.

Connectivity is well-covered: Type-C charging, 2 USB ports, mini HDMI, microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack, all present and functional. Who might want to skip this laptop? Heavy gamers: If you're into high-end gaming or graphics-intensive titles, this device isn't designed to support those experiences.

Professional creators: Tasks like video editing, animation, or using software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Photoshop won’t run here.

Power users: Those who rely on advanced multitasking, virtual machines, or desktop-grade productivity tools may find PrimeOS limiting.

Who should buy the Primebook S WiFi? The Primebook S isn’t trying to compete with high-end machines, and that’s okay. It’s made for a very specific use case: a budget-friendly, Android-powered laptop for students and light users.

If you’re looking for something ultra-portable to check emails, browse the web, take classes, or work on basic docs, this could work for you.

Moreover, at ₹14,490, this is more of a secondary device than a primary workhorse. But for what it offers, it’s actually quite capable within its limits.