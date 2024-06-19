Realme GT 6T review: Sleek looks and flagship-grade performance, but do these justify ₹30K price tag? Find out here
Realme GT 6T offers a sleek design with a dual-tone finish, curved AMOLED display, and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The phone excels in performance, gaming, and battery life, and is supported by Realme's SuperDart Charge technology for fast charging.
Realme has recently reintroduced its GT series to the Indian market with the launch of the GT 6T, marking a return after a two-year hiatus. Priced competitively starting at ₹30,999, this smartphone promises flagship-level performance. It boasts the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, a curved AMOLED display, and a substantial battery. Additionally, Realme has highlighted the incorporation of AI features, aligning with the current trend in the tech industry. In this review, we will evaluate whether the GT 6T lives up to its claims and justifies its price point.