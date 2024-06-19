Realme GT 6T offers a sleek design with a dual-tone finish, curved AMOLED display, and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The phone excels in performance, gaming, and battery life, and is supported by Realme's SuperDart Charge technology for fast charging.

Realme has recently reintroduced its GT series to the Indian market with the launch of the GT 6T, marking a return after a two-year hiatus. Priced competitively starting at ₹30,999, this smartphone promises flagship-level performance. It boasts the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, a curved AMOLED display, and a substantial battery. Additionally, Realme has highlighted the incorporation of AI features, aligning with the current trend in the tech industry. In this review, we will evaluate whether the GT 6T lives up to its claims and justifies its price point.

Packaging The Realme GT 6T arrives in a sleek black box that emphasises its AI capabilities. Inside the box, you will find a premium-quality case, documentation, a SIM ejector tool, a USB Type-C cable, a 120W SuperVOOC charger, and the phone itself. While many smartphone companies are reducing costs by excluding chargers, Realme continues to maintain its standard by including a charger, which is a commendable gesture.

Design The design of this smartphone has received mixed reviews. If you like a shiny, glossy finish, you'll find it attractive. I have the "Fluid Silver" version, which showcases a striking dual-tone design on the back. The top part has a glossy, mirror-like finish that reflects light in captivating ways, giving the GT 6T a unique look with the Realme branding on the back, setting it apart from other phones in its class. However, this finish is prone to a lot of fingerprints and smudges.

It boasts a curved display that exudes a premium feel. The subtle curvature along the edges enhances comfort and imparts a sleek, contemporary look.

The sides of the phone feature a plastic frame with a matte texture. While it looks acceptable, the buttons are positioned on the right side, and although easily accessible, they feel somewhat soft. The top of the phone includes an IR blaster, a handy addition that lets you use the phone as a remote control for your TV or other devices. At the bottom, there is a USB-C port for charging, a speaker grille, and a dual SIM tray.

Display The Realme GT 6T boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This combination delivers a sharp, seamless, and vivid visual experience. The 1.5K resolution (2780 x 1264) offers notably greater clarity than typical 1080p screens, ensuring crisp text, detailed images, and enjoyable video playback. Whether you are surfing the internet, scrolling through social media, or indulging in your favourite shows, the display renders everything with exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

Utilising an LTPO panel, the display intelligently adjusts its refresh rate, conserving battery during static activities while ramping up to 120Hz for smoother performance during gaming or scrolling through lengthy documents. This adaptive feature enhances responsiveness and fluidity.

The AMOLED technology on the GT 6T delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours, and outstanding contrast, supporting 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The AMOLED technology on the GT 6T delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours, and outstanding contrast, supporting 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for accurate, true-to-life visuals across photos, videos, and graphics. Realme asserts that the GT 6T achieves an impressive peak brightness of 6000 nits, ensuring comfortable visibility even in direct sunlight. With an IP65 rating, the phone is resistant to dust and water, while Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides advanced protection for the display, underscoring its durability against everyday hazards.

Performance This smartphone, the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, is capable of easily multitasking between a dozen apps, editing photos and videos, and playing heavy games.

In day-to-day use, the GT 6T performs very well. Apps open quickly, scrolling is smooth, and there's no noticeable lag or stutter. The phone remains responsive with multiple apps running in the background. This is because of the 2GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The GT 6T excels as a gaming powerhouse, effortlessly tackling demanding titles like BGMI, Asphalt 8, and GTA Vice City: The Definitive Edition. It maintains consistently high frame rates without any noticeable throttling or overheating, even during marathon gaming sessions.

Realme's "Iceberg Vapor Cooling System" plays a pivotal role here, featuring a substantial vapor chamber that efficiently disperses heat, ensuring the processor operates at ideal temperatures. This system is highly effective, enabling the GT 6T to sustain peak performance longer than many peers in its category.

The GT 6T operates on Realme UI 5.0, built upon Android 14. It boasts minimal bloatware, but several pre-installed apps, including a few third-party ones that cannot be removed, remain. Additionally, ads in the search menu may be somewhat bothersome.

Realme has committed to providing GT 6T users with three years of software updates and an additional year of security patches. Embracing the AI trend, Realme has hinted at upcoming AI-driven features for the GT 6T, although specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Cameras The GT 6T features a 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor as its primary camera, equipped with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It complements this with an 8MP ultra-wide camera offering a generous 112-degree field of view. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

In daylight, the primary camera excels. It captures sharp photos with excellent detail and accurate colours. The wide aperture and OIS ensure bright, blur-free shots even in dimmer environments. The camera's HDR mode effectively balances highlights and shadows, preventing overexposed skies and underlit foregrounds that often affect inferior phone cameras.

While having the option for a broader perspective is advantageous, the ultra-wide camera on the GT 6T requires improvement. Its 8MP resolution results in a noticeable loss of detail. Photos taken with the ultra-wide lens appear softer and less vibrant compared to those captured with the main camera. Moreover, there is noticeable distortion around the edges.

The 32MP front camera on the GT 6T performs adequately for selfies. It captures detailed photos with generally accurate skin tones, although it tends to soften skin texture and brighten facial features slightly.

Regarding video capabilities, the GT 6T supports shooting at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It delivers good video quality with adequate detail and stable footage, benefiting from its OIS.

The GT 6T offers a variety of captivating modes and filters to explore. Noteworthy among these is the Sky Replacement mode, which automatically alters the sky's appearance in photos. Additionally, the Pro mode provides complete manual control over settings such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance.

Note: To maintain the original picture quality, images clicked during the testing are attached via the Google Drive link. (Click here to check these images).

Battery The Realme GT 6T is equipped with a robust 5,500mAh battery that offers impressive longevity. Throughout our testing, the phone endured nearly a full day of intensive usage, encompassing extensive internet browsing, social media scrolling, Netflix binge-watching, and multiple sessions of BGMI gaming. The device features Realme's SuperDart Charge technology, capable of delivering up to 120W of power. According to the company, this enables the GT 6T to charge from zero to full in just 26 minutes. However, it is worth noting that the phone does not support wireless charging.

Verdict In the competitive price range of ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 for mid-range smartphones, the Realme GT 6T emerges as a formidable option. This performance-driven smartphone features a swift processor, a sleek profile, a premium feel in hand, and an impressive display. It excels in battery life and boasts fast-charging capabilities. The camera setup is also commendable. If you are in the market for a new phone around the ₹30,000 mark, the Realme GT 6T is definitely worth considering.

