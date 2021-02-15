Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Living up to the specs

Let’s start with the display. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s display is 0.1 inch larger than the one on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. But this 6.8 inch display is not about the size — at all. Instead, it’s about pushing 120Hz refresh rates at WQHD resolution, something Samsung has taken criticism for not being able to do before. In practice, this means you don’t need to compromise screen resolution for smooth user interface (UI) transitions etc. If you want to know what a good display should feel like, this is it.

