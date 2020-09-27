Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review: The best Android tablet you can get

Basically, Samsung knew it couldn’t do much to tackle Android’s software issues on tablets, so it took care of hardware as best as it could. The Tab S7 Plus runs the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which is Qualcomm’s fastest. Having been a regular iPad Pro user, I can attest to the fact that performance isn’t going to be the issue here. The S-Pen feels natural and easy to use too, which is not surprising given that Samsung has years or more experience, as compared to Apple and Microsoft.