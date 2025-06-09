Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE review: Best in class sound quality for money, but ANC falls short

When Sennheiser launched their ACCENTUM Wireless headphones last year, I was eager to try them out. I finally got my hands on the Special Edition recently for review. This version retails for ₹12,990 and brings some design tweaks along with a wireless dongle in the box. Let’s find out if this budget-friendly offering from Sennheiser lives up to its promises in this review.

Unboxing experience and specifications The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE comes in a cardboard-coloured box, with the headphones neatly placed alongside a charging cable, a BTD 600 dongle, and a quick start guide. There is no carry case or pouch included in the box, which might be a move by the brand to keep the headphones more affordable.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE unboxing

Feature Details Battery Playtime 50 hours on a single charge Driver 37mm driver by Sennheiser Bluetooth Dongle BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle included Noise Cancellation Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Sound Modes Bass Boost, Podcast mode, 5 Band equaliser Comfort Lightweight and ergonomic design App Sennheiser Smart Control app for customisation

Design and comfort check The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE headphones look stunning in their stealthy black colour and matte finish. The construction is all polycarbonate, but the quality is impressive and feels premium to the touch. Weighing in at around 227 grams, they’re light and easy on the head.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE comfort

For comfort, the cushioning on both the headband and earcups is soft and very comfortable. Both parts seem built to last. The headband is made from a soft rubber material, while the earcups are crafted from high-quality faux leather.

Overall, the headphones are quite comfortable, but I can see the extending mechanism potentially getting loose over time. One gripe I have with the design is the lack of a carrying case, and the headphones also don’t fold down, which would have made them more portable and easy to carry.

Sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation The 37mm drivers are well-suited for enjoying all types of content. The sound profile is nicely balanced, delivering clear audio with satisfying bass when needed. I listened to a wide range of music on the ACCENTUM Wireless SE and genuinely enjoyed every moment.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE sound quality and ANC

While watching movies and shows, I noticed that the surround effect isn’t particularly impressive, though the overall sound remains crisp and clear. There are two modes: Podcast and Bass Boost, but I never really felt the need to use them.

The ANC on these headphones isn’t quite up to the mark and feels like another area where costs were trimmed. I tried using them at work to block out chatter and general office noise, but the performance was mediocre at best. Transparency mode works decently, but it doesn’t filter out wind noise.

Seamless connection and Smart Control app Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE comes with Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. This special edition also includes the BTD 600 dongle, which not only offers ultra-low latency but also better sound quality.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SEdongle

The USB dongle comes with a Type-C converter, so you can easily connect it to a smartphone or a MacBook. The connection process is super fast—just plug in the dongle, turn on the headphones, and you’re good to go. With this dongle, there’s no need for a 3.5mm port or any wired connection to your device.

Smart control app The Smart Control app is required to customise the features of the ACCENTUM Wireless SE headphones. The app includes a 5-band EQ for tuning the sound quality, along with Podcast and Bass Boost modes. You also get ANC customisation with different options for noise cancellation and ambient mode.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE Smart Control app

The app features a Sound Check tool, which is a special sound quality customizer. It creates a sound profile tailored to your personal hearing preferences, and it’s very easy to set up. Besides these, there are various connectivity settings and other tweaks available in the app to help you get the most out of your headphones.

Battery life The battery life on the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE is impressive, offering up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. With my daily usage of 3 to 4 hours, I only need to charge these headphones once a week. There’s also a quick charge feature that gives you several hours of playback after just a few minutes of charging. One thing I really appreciate is the inclusion of a long charging cable, which is a nice change from other premium headphones that often come with short cables in the box.

Pros and cons Pros Lightweight and comfortable design

Free low-latency dongle for the same price

Amazing sound quality for the price

Seamless connectivity via BTD 600 dongle

Multiple sound customisation options via the Smart Control app

Long battery life plus fast charging Cons No carry case or foldable design

ANC is not impressive Final thoughts From the moment I started using the ACCENTUM Wireless SE, it was clear who these headphones are intended for. They’re perfect for music lovers who enjoy listening during their daily commute or while travelling. The affordable price of ₹12,990 makes them an easy choice for anyone on a tight budget. Just keep in mind that the ANC performance isn’t the main selling point here