Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE review: Best in class sound quality for money, but ANC falls short

The ACCENTUM Wireless SE delivers outstanding sound quality for its price, but its ANC performance is underwhelming. Great for music lovers on a budget, just don’t expect top-tier noise cancellation.

Amit Rahi
Updated9 Jun 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Experience big sound and unbeatable value with the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE.
Experience big sound and unbeatable value with the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE.

When Sennheiser launched their ACCENTUM Wireless headphones last year, I was eager to try them out. I finally got my hands on the Special Edition recently for review. This version retails for 12,990 and brings some design tweaks along with a wireless dongle in the box. Let’s find out if this budget-friendly offering from Sennheiser lives up to its promises in this review.

Unboxing experience and specifications

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE comes in a cardboard-coloured box, with the headphones neatly placed alongside a charging cable, a BTD 600 dongle, and a quick start guide. There is no carry case or pouch included in the box, which might be a move by the brand to keep the headphones more affordable.

You may be interested in

Discount

79% OFF

Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    Amazon

    ₹3699

    ₹17800

    Get This

    Discount

    74% OFF

    Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      Amazon

      ₹2833

      ₹11000

      Get This

      Discount

      55% OFF

      Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

      Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

        Amazon

        ₹44990

        ₹99999

        Get This

        Discount

        49% OFF

        Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

        Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

          Amazon

          ₹23999

          ₹84653.98

          Get This

          Discount

          40% OFF

          Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

          Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

            Amazon

            ₹39990

            ₹19995

            Get This

            Discount

            46% OFF

            Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

            Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

              Amazon

              ₹5104

              ₹9499

              Get This

              Discount

              47% OFF

              TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

              TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                Amazon

                ₹18990

                ₹35990

                Get This

                Discount

                70% OFF

                KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                  Amazon

                  ₹4299

                  ₹14500

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  47% OFF

                  Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

                  Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

                    Amazon

                    ₹7999

                    ₹14999

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    42% OFF

                    Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

                    Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

                      Amazon

                      ₹43990

                      ₹75850

                      Get This

                      Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE unboxing

                      Feature

                      Details

                      Battery Playtime50 hours on a single charge
                      Driver37mm driver by Sennheiser
                      Bluetooth DongleBTD 600 Bluetooth dongle included
                      Noise CancellationHybrid Active Noise Cancellation
                      Sound ModesBass Boost, Podcast mode, 5 Band equaliser
                      ComfortLightweight and ergonomic design
                      AppSennheiser Smart Control app for customisation

                      Design and comfort check

                      The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE headphones look stunning in their stealthy black colour and matte finish. The construction is all polycarbonate, but the quality is impressive and feels premium to the touch. Weighing in at around 227 grams, they’re light and easy on the head.

                      Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE comfort

                      For comfort, the cushioning on both the headband and earcups is soft and very comfortable. Both parts seem built to last. The headband is made from a soft rubber material, while the earcups are crafted from high-quality faux leather.

                      Overall, the headphones are quite comfortable, but I can see the extending mechanism potentially getting loose over time. One gripe I have with the design is the lack of a carrying case, and the headphones also don’t fold down, which would have made them more portable and easy to carry.

                      Sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation

                      The 37mm drivers are well-suited for enjoying all types of content. The sound profile is nicely balanced, delivering clear audio with satisfying bass when needed. I listened to a wide range of music on the ACCENTUM Wireless SE and genuinely enjoyed every moment.

                      Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE sound quality and ANC

                      While watching movies and shows, I noticed that the surround effect isn’t particularly impressive, though the overall sound remains crisp and clear. There are two modes: Podcast and Bass Boost, but I never really felt the need to use them.

                      The ANC on these headphones isn’t quite up to the mark and feels like another area where costs were trimmed. I tried using them at work to block out chatter and general office noise, but the performance was mediocre at best. Transparency mode works decently, but it doesn’t filter out wind noise.

                      Seamless connection and Smart Control app

                      Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE comes with Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. This special edition also includes the BTD 600 dongle, which not only offers ultra-low latency but also better sound quality.

                      Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SEdongle

                      The USB dongle comes with a Type-C converter, so you can easily connect it to a smartphone or a MacBook. The connection process is super fast—just plug in the dongle, turn on the headphones, and you’re good to go. With this dongle, there’s no need for a 3.5mm port or any wired connection to your device.

                      Smart control app

                      The Smart Control app is required to customise the features of the ACCENTUM Wireless SE headphones. The app includes a 5-band EQ for tuning the sound quality, along with Podcast and Bass Boost modes. You also get ANC customisation with different options for noise cancellation and ambient mode.

                      Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE Smart Control app

                      The app features a Sound Check tool, which is a special sound quality customizer. It creates a sound profile tailored to your personal hearing preferences, and it’s very easy to set up. Besides these, there are various connectivity settings and other tweaks available in the app to help you get the most out of your headphones.

                      Battery life

                      The battery life on the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE is impressive, offering up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. With my daily usage of 3 to 4 hours, I only need to charge these headphones once a week. There’s also a quick charge feature that gives you several hours of playback after just a few minutes of charging. One thing I really appreciate is the inclusion of a long charging cable, which is a nice change from other premium headphones that often come with short cables in the box.

                      Pros and cons

                      Pros

                      • Lightweight and comfortable design
                      • Free low-latency dongle for the same price
                      • Amazing sound quality for the price
                      • Seamless connectivity via BTD 600 dongle
                      • Multiple sound customisation options via the Smart Control app
                      • Long battery life plus fast charging

                      Cons

                      • No carry case or foldable design
                      • ANC is not impressive

                      Final thoughts

                      From the moment I started using the ACCENTUM Wireless SE, it was clear who these headphones are intended for. They’re perfect for music lovers who enjoy listening during their daily commute or while travelling. The affordable price of 12,990 makes them an easy choice for anyone on a tight budget. Just keep in mind that the ANC performance isn’t the main selling point here

                      Similar articles for you

                      Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

                      Noise Master Buds wireless earphones review: Can these 8,000 earbuds replace your current pair?

                      Choose the best Bose headphones and earphones to stay engrossed in your tunes and rhythms: Top 5 highly-rated models

                      Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review: Does the premium price tag come with premium sound? We tested it out

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyTech ReviewsSennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE review: Best in class sound quality for money, but ANC falls short
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.