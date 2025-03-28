Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 review: Skull crushing sound for bass worshippers

As someone who has spent years testing tech gadgets, I’ve grown up using—and loving—headphones from all kinds of brands. Skullcandy, in particular, has always been a name I associate with bold designs and bass-heavy sound. So when the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 landed on my desk, I was curious to see if it could live up to the brand’s reputation while addressing some of its past shortcomings. After putting them through their paces during commutes, workouts, and long listening sessions, here’s what I found.

Take a glance on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones:

Feature Specification Sound quality Strong bass, weaker mids/highs Noise cancellation Reduces low-frequency noise Battery life 40 hours (ANC on), rapid charging Build quality Durable but not premium Unique features Adjustable bass, Tile tracking

What did I think of the design and build quality of this Skullcandy headphones I tested the black variant of the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, and it’s as minimal and sleek as it gets. The orange power button is a nice off-beat touch that adds a pop of personality to the otherwise understated design. The padded headband and ear cups feel comfortable at first, and they’re easily adjustable to fit most head sizes. The build quality leans toward durability rather than luxury, which is expected at this price point.

That said, after wearing them for 4–5 hours straight, I noticed some discomfort—the clamping force started to hurt my ears, and the weight of the headphones became noticeable. If you’re planning to use them for extended periods, this might be something to consider. Still, for shorter bursts of use, they’re perfectly fine.

Sound quality: Does bass steal the show Let’s talk about the star of the show—the bass. With the bass slider maxed out, Kendrick Lamar’s vocals felt like they were being delivered straight to my soul. It’s immersive, punchy, and perfect for genres like hip-hop, EDM, and rock. On the flip side, turning the slider all the way down results in almost no bass at all, which caters to listeners who prefer a flatter sound profile. This level of customisation is a big plus.

However, the mids and highs don’t quite keep up. While the bass dominates, vocals and instruments sometimes feel drowned out, especially at higher volumes. For example, when I listened to acoustic tracks, the lack of clarity in the mids made the experience less enjoyable. These headphones are clearly designed for bass lovers, so if you’re looking for balanced audio, they might not be your best bet.

How does the Noise Cancellation perform on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 The active noise cancellation (ANC) reduces constant low-frequency sounds like airplane engines or traffic hums effectively. During my commute, I noticed a significant drop in background noise, making my music easier to enjoy. However, sharper sounds like voices or sudden clatters still managed to seep through. Without ANC, the passive noise isolation is decent, thanks to the snug fit of the ear cups.

While functional for most situations, the ANC doesn’t compete with premium models like Bose or Sony. If you’re in a noisy environment, it’ll help—but don’t expect complete silence.

What battery life should you expect from these Skullcandy headphones Battery life is one of the Crusher ANC 2’s strongest points. With ANC enabled, it offers up to 40 hours of playback, which is more than enough for days of use without recharging. I used them during a weekend trip, and they lasted the entire time without needing a recharge. The rapid charging feature is also a lifesaver—if you forget to charge them, 10 minutes of charging gives you 4 hours of playback. This came in handy when I was rushing out the door one morning.

Connectivity: Stable and versatile The headphones support Bluetooth multipoint, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously. I tested this by pairing them with my laptop for work calls and my phone for music. Switching between the two was seamless, and the connection remained stable within a 33-foot range. Occasional dropouts occur in areas with heavy interference, but overall, the connectivity is reliable.

SkullIQ App: Customization for the tech-savvy listener The Skullcandy SkullIQ app adds an extra layer of functionality for users who want more control over their audio experience. Through the app, you can adjust EQ settings to fine-tune the sound profile according to your preferences. For example, I boosted the mids slightly to balance out the overpowering bass during acoustic tracks, which made a noticeable difference.

The app also allows you to toggle features like Tile tracking and check the battery status of both the headphones and the charging case. While casual listeners might not dive deep into these settings, audiophiles will appreciate the ability to tweak the sound to suit specific genres or personal tastes. However, the app interface feels a bit basic compared to competitors like Sony’s Headphones Connect app, which offers more advanced customization options.

For those who know what they’re doing, the SkullIQ app is a useful tool—but it’s not a game-changer if you’re just looking for plug-and-play simplicity.

Additional features Tile tracking: Helps locate misplaced headphones via the Tile app.

Foldable design: Makes them easy to carry and store.

Durability: Built to handle regular wear and tear.

These features enhance the overall value of the product without adding unnecessary complexity.

Comparison: How does it stack up? Here’s how the Crusher ANC 2 compares to two popular competitors:

Feature Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Bose Quitecomfort 45 Sony WH-1000XM5 Price Affordable Premium Premium Sound Profile Bass-heavy Balanced Balanced ANC Performance Good Excellent Excellent Battery Life 40 hours 24 hours 30 hours Unique Features Tile tracking Ultra-comfortable Superior call quality

Final words: The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is a practical choice for users who prioritise bass, battery life, and affordability. It’s not a top-tier headphone in terms of sound balance or noise cancellation, but it delivers solid performance for casual listeners. If you enjoy bass-heavy music and want a reliable pair of headphones for everyday use, the Crusher ANC 2 is worth considering.

However, if you’re looking for a more refined sound profile or industry-leading ANC, explore higher-end options like Bose or Sony.

