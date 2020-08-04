Sony WF-1000XM3: Setting the benchmark for true wireless audio

There’s also adaptive noise cancellation, which aims to adapt to what you’re doing. The headphones will recognise if you’re in transit, sitting down at home and so on. Sony has had this feature for a while now, and I’ve personally never found it useful. Between ANC and music, there’s no way I hear incoming noise with these on. The 1000XM3 kept telling me I was in transit while I sat on my desk working. Given that the feature has been present for a few generations now, you would expect better results from Sony by now.