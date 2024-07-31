The itel Unicorn smartwatch review: Smartwatch or pendant? It's both!
The itel Unicorn combines the functionality of a smartwatch with the elegance of a pendant. How does it perform when it comes to style, functions, and more? Read our review to find out.
Forget the age-old question of choosing between fashion and function. The itel Unicorn boldly answers with a resounding "Why not both?" This unique device isn't just a smartwatch or a pendant; it's a blend of the two and is designed for modern buyers who want tech that becomes uniquely their own.