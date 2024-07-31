The itel Unicorn smartwatch review: Smartwatch or pendant? It's both!

The itel Unicorn combines the functionality of a smartwatch with the elegance of a pendant. How does it perform when it comes to style, functions, and more? Read our review to find out.

Forget the age-old question of choosing between fashion and function. The itel Unicorn boldly answers with a resounding "Why not both?" This unique device isn't just a smartwatch or a pendant; it's a blend of the two and is designed for modern buyers who want tech that becomes uniquely their own.

What can you expect with this device? The itel Unicorn smartwatch has an eye-catching AMOLED display, a nice design, and comprehensive features, the Unicorn strives to be a jack-of-all-trades in the wearable tech world. However, its imperfections come to life when you spend a few days with the watch which we will discuss later. It's also noteworthy that the smartwatch costs ₹2,594.

Are you planning to buy this itel smartwatch? Do you wonder what its display is like, what the build quality is like, and how it performs in real life conditions? Keep reading our review to find out everything you need to know about the itel Unicorn smartwatch before you make a purchase.

itel Unicorn smartwatch review

Feature Specification Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 pixels, 500 nits brightness Battery 15 days standby, 7 days typical usage, 80% charge in 30 minutes Water Resistance IP68 Connectivity Bluetooth calling, single-chip solution Health Monitoring Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, female cycle tracker, 110+ sports modes Other Features 200+ watch faces, camera control, notifications, weather, AI voice assistant Design Two-in-one pendant/smartwatch, slim metallic finish

How's the display and design of itel Unicorn smartwatch? The Unicorn's 1.43-inch AMOLED display is undoubtedly its crown jewel. It's vibrant, sharp, and easily readable even under the sun's glare. This makes checking notifications, tracking workouts, or simply glancing at the time a visual treat.

While the display is impressive, its curved edges can sometimes lead to accidental touches when navigating the watch's interface. In addition, the build quality of the watch is not good, and it may feel flimsy to use in the hands. The worst thing about this watch is its strap quality - itel really fumbled that!

The Unicorn's design is undeniably stylish, but its build quality leaves something to be desired. It feels a bit fragile and lacks the premium feel one might expect. The included watch bands also fall short in terms of quality - but let's not forget that it costs less than ₹3,000, which is also not an excuse.

Is the itel Unicorn's pendant mode worth it? The Unicorn's party trick is its dual-mode design. One moment it's a smartwatch gracing your wrist, the next it's a pendant dangling elegantly from a chain. The watch face cleverly adapts to this transformation, showcasing a stylised clock that enhances its aesthetic appeal.

This adaptability isn't without its quirks. In pendant mode, the watch faces appear upside down when worn normally, requiring you to wear it upside down for proper viewing. Some health tracking functions also become compromised due to the lack of direct skin contact.

How's the Bluetooth connectivity on itel Unicorn? Users can stay connected on the move with the Unicorn's Bluetooth calling. The single-chip solution ensures stable connections and clear audio, but don't expect it to become your primary way to take calls. Never miss an important notification, thanks to the watch's seamless integration with your smartphone.

However, frequent use of Bluetooth calling can significantly impact battery life. Also, don't expect the audio quality to rival your smartphone, especially in noisy surroundings.

itel Unicorn smartwatch

How are the health features of itel Unicorn smartwatch? The Unicorn is more than just a pretty watch; it's a comprehensive health tracker. It monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and even menstrual cycles for women. With a vast array of sports modes, it caters to fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

While the Unicorn is feature-rich, remember that it's not a medical device. The accuracy of its health measurements may not match that of specialised equipment and during our testing, its health rate tracker was often off, but always very close to accuracy, which is better than what you can expect from in this price range.

The itel Unicorn's companion app, OnWear Pro, is a mixed bag. While it offers the essential functionalities for managing the watch and its features, it lacks the polish and refinement of apps from more established brands. The interface feels a bit clunky and unintuitive, and the user experience could be improved with better organisation and clearer instructions. However, it does provide access to various health and fitness data, customisation options for watch faces, and settings for notifications and other features. While it might not be the most sophisticated app out there, it gets the job done for basic interactions with the Unicorn.

Beyond the basics of itel Unicorn smartwatch The Unicorn boasts a range of additional features, such as camera control, weather updates, and an AI voice assistant. With over 200 watch faces, personalisation is at your fingertips.

The AI voice assistant is not something you'll find yourself using, especially when compared to its smartphone counterparts. Additionally, the limited app selection might disappoint those seeking a wider range of functionalities.

The Unicorn offers two methods of interaction: a rotating crown and a single button. The rotating crown allows for smooth scrolling through menus and lists while the single button complements provides quick access to frequently used functions.

The Unicorn doesn't keep you waiting. With its fast charging capability, you can juice up the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes, ensuring you're never without your trusty companion for long.

Thanks to its IP68 rating, the Unicorn isn't afraid of the elements. It can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities. Additionally, it's dustproof, so you can confidently take it on your outdoor adventures.

The Unicorn's stress monitoring feature helps you keep tabs on your stress levels throughout the day, providing insights and reminders to take a breather when needed.

The Unicorn also incorporates guided breathing exercises, a proven technique for reducing stress and promoting relaxation. These exercises can be accessed directly from the watch, offering a quick and convenient way to de-stress on the go.

The Unicorn lets you control your smartphone's music playback and camera shutter directly from your wrist. This is particularly handy when you're on the move or your phone is out of reach.

Misplaced your phone? No worries! The Unicorn's "Find My Phone" feature triggers an alarm on your phone, helping you locate it quickly.

With over 200 watch faces to choose from, you can personalize the Unicorn's appearance to match your mood, outfit, or occasion. You can even create your own watch faces using the OnWear Pro app. Also read: Best wearables to buy for yourself: Top 10 picks for you to adopt a wire-free lifestyle

itel Unicorn smartwatch review

Pros and cons of itel Unicorn smartwatch

Pros of itel Unicorn smartwatch Cons of itel Unicorn smartwatch Stunning AMOLED display Limited app selection Two-in-one pendant/smartwatch design Flimsy build quality, cheap and flashy look Advanced Bluetooth calling Battery life could be better with heavy usage Comprehensive health and fitness features Accuracy of some health metrics might vary Versatile and stylish AI voice assistant could be more sophisticated Watch bands of subpar quality App is not great

Should you buy the itel Unicorn smartwatch? The itel Unicorn is a unique proposition in the smartwatch market, offering a compelling blend of fashion and functionality and exceptional value for money. Its dual-mode design, vibrant display, and comprehensive feature set make it stand out from the crowd. However, it's not without its flaws. Build quality, battery life, and the accuracy of certain features leave room for improvement.

If you prioritise style and versatility over absolute precision and premium build, the Unicorn might be a worthy contender for your wrist (and neck). But if you're seeking a robust, no-compromise smartwatch, you might want to explore other options.

FAQs Question : Is the itel Unicorn compatible with my iPhone? Ans : Yes, the itel Unicorn is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Question : Can I use the itel Unicorn for swimming? Ans : Yes, the itel Unicorn is IP68 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. Question : Does the itel Unicorn track stress levels? Ans : Yes, the itel Unicorn has a stress monitoring feature that helps you keep track of your stress levels throughout the day. Question : Can I customise the look of my itel Unicorn? Ans : Absolutely! The itel Unicorn offers over 200 watch faces to choose from, allowing you to personalise its appearance. Question : How long does it take to charge the itel Unicorn? Ans : With fast charging, you can charge the itel Unicorn to 80% in just 30 minutes.

