This air purifier uses plants for cleaner air – we put the Ugaoo-uBreathe Life to the test

This air purifier uses plants for cleaner air – we put the Ugaoo-uBreathe Life to the test

Bharat Sharma

The Ugaoo UBreathe Life combines air purification with a natural touch, featuring bio-filtration and UV disinfection. With real-time AQI monitoring and a stylish design, it adds both function and aesthetics to indoor spaces.

Is the Ugaoo-uBreathe Life air purifier worth buying?
An air purifier with a plant on the top to help it purify the surrounding air? Yes, you read that right. Ugaoo-uBreathe's Life air purifier uses plants to give you fresh air.

This novel approach is of importance due to one simple reason - air purifiers have become a necessity in urban households, where indoor air quality often rivals outdoor pollution levels. But what if an air purifier could do more than just filter the air? Enter the Ugaoo uBreathe Life, a plant-based smart air purifier that promises natural air purification while adding a touch of greenery to your space.

On paper, it sounds like a fantastic idea; merging nature with technology. However, does it live up to its promises, or is the plant just a fancy gimmick? Let’s take a deep dive into its performance, design, and practicality to see if it's worth your money. This purifier costs 24,999 but can be bought for less than 20,000 on the uBreathe website.

Specifications

Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
480 m³/h
Coverage Area
400 sq. ft.
Filtration
Bio Filtration + UV Disinfection
Additional features
Real-time AQI Monitoring, Temperature & Humidity Display
Smart features
IoT-enabled, Companion App
TVOC Removal
Yes
Filter Replacement
Every 18-20 months
Disinfection
UV Filtration
Portability
Wheels for easy movement
First impressions of uBreathe Life air purifier

Unboxing the Ugaoo UBreathe Life was an interesting experience. The packaging was sturdy, and inside, the purifier had a clean, minimalistic design. What immediately stood out was the plant that accompanied the device and sat atop it, giving it a unique look compared to conventional purifiers.

Let's talk about setting it up. While the unit itself was easy to position, getting the back panel open was a struggle. Then there’s the companion app, which allows smart control via WiFi. It works as expected. However, getting it to work in the beginning was tough - it kept getting stuck at the “Enter your WiFi password" stage for me. But don't let these things hold you back from understanding the true scope of this air purifier. We're gonna talk about its real-time performance and design below.

Top air purifiers under Rs. 20,000 for you:

Design and ergonomics

At first glance, the uBreathe Life looks aesthetically pleasing, thanks to its plant-based approach. It’s a conversation starter, no doubt. The idea of using a plant to naturally assist in air purification is refreshing, but does it serve any real purpose? It's hard to tell because there's no way for us to know.

The company claims when switched on, the Ugaoo uBreathe Life pulls in polluted air, where microbes in the plant’s roots and soil help break down pollutants. The device is designed to allow airflow through the soil, aiding pollutant breakdown, while the plant’s tissues should further degrade contaminants using enzymes and metabolic processes, at least according to a NASA-backed research which is quoted on their website. The air then passes through a coco-husk filter and an activated carbon filter, which removes PM2.5, PM10, odours, and dust.

The plant tissues absorb contaminants through their roots, converting them into a gaseous form, while the carbon filter eliminates dust, dander, and lingering odours. Finally, clean air is released through the outlet! Essentially, the air purifier should do its job, which we'll talk about in the next section.

Moving on to the display, it is large and informative, showing real-time AQI, temperature, and humidity. This is a great touch, as it lets you monitor indoor air quality at a glance.

The plant may add a natural element and does not really make the purifier look bigger, but it's safe to say that this is one of the more rectangular and boxy air purifiers I have used. For people living in compact spaces, this could be a dealbreaker.

uBreathe got one thing really right - the inclusion of wheels which makes it easy to move around. The ambient light is also a great addition, giving the purifier a soothing presence in the room.

Purification and performance

Now, let’s talk about what really matters - how well does it clean the air?

During testing, the uBreathe Life took about 20 minutes to reduce PM2.5 levels from 150 to 9 in a small room (100-130 square feet) at fan speed level 2. Essentially, the purifier does deliver clean air to you, it just takes a little longer. uBreathe claims that the entire room can be purified in under 30 minutes, a claim that held up in our testing.

The fan can be somewhat loud in a small room, especially at higher speeds. While uBreathe markets this as a "whisper-quiet" purifier, it's only that quiet in sleep mode. If you’re planning to use it in a bedroom, expect some disturbance in standard modes.

There are three fan modes and a sleep mode, which helps in reducing noise, but it also slows down purification. The UV filtration is a great addition for disinfection, especially for households concerned about bacteria and viruses. I just wish it had an auto mode to track the air and adjust speeds automatically.

TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds) removal is included, which means the purifier can help eliminate harmful airborne chemicals from cleaning products, paints, or furniture. This is a significant advantage over some air purifiers.

It's worth mentioning that the filter lasts 18-20 months, reducing the hassle of frequent replacements and making maintenance more convenient compared to standard purifiers that require filter changes every 3 months if you use them ardently.

Premium air purifiers above 20,000 for you:

Reasons to buy

Aesthetic design with a natural touch

Large, easy-to-read display

Real-time AQI, temperature, and humidity monitoring

UV disinfection for added protection

Wheels for portability

Ambient lighting is a nice touch

Reasons to avoid

Purification speed could be faster

Automatic mode is missing

Removing the back panel is frustrating

Bulky design

Should you buy the Ugaoo-uBreathe Life air purifier?

The Ugaoo uBreathe Life brings a fresh approach to air purification by incorporating bio-filtration with a plant, making it a stylish addition to any room. The real-time AQI display, UV filtration, and portability add to its appeal.

The purification may be slightly slow, but since it purifies the room properly, I don't see it as a drawback. For those who appreciate a blend of nature and technology, it offers a unique aesthetic with functional air purification. Buy it if that's what you're looking for.

FAQs

Question : How does the Ugaoo UBreathe Life purify air?

Ans : It combines bio-filtration with a plant, HEPA filtration, and UV disinfection to remove pollutants, allergens, and airborne germs.

Question : Does it have an auto mode?

Ans : No, you need to manually adjust fan speed, as it doesn’t automatically adapt to changing air quality levels.

Question : How often does the filter need replacing?

Ans : The filter lasts 18-20 months, offering a longer lifespan compared to many air purifiers that require annual replacements.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
