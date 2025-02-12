The Doogee V40 Pro positions itself as a rugged and powerful smartphone, blending durability with impressive specs like a 200 MP camera, 8680 mAh battery, and 5G support, in addition to a screen on the back. It could attract users needing a tough, reliable device for everyday challenges.

The Doogee V40 Pro is a rugged powerhouse designed for those who need a smartphone that can withstand the harshest environments without sacrificing essential performance. With an IP68/IP69K water and dust resistance rating, MIL-STD-810H compliance, and a drop resistance up to 1.8 metres, the V40 Pro is built to handle the outdoors, making it a strong contender in the rugged smartphone market.

The phone offers a hefty 8680 mAh battery, a 200 MP quad-camera setup, and a large 6.78-inch 120Hz display, putting it in a class of its own for those seeking durability alongside a solid multimedia experience. The device runs Android 14 and features a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset, making it capable of handling everyday tasks with ease while standing up to tough conditions.

Its unique selling point is a small screen on the back panel that functions as an extension of the main screen. We tested the smartphone to see how it performs in the real-world. Read on to find out where it shines and where it falters.

Specifications Network GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display 6.78-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz, 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi) Processor Mediatek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) RAM 16GB Internal storage 512 GB Expandable Storage microSDXC (dedicated slot) Main Camera 200 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto), 20 MP (night vision), 8 MP (ultrawide) Selfie Camera 32 MP Battery 8680 mAh, 33W Wired Charging, Reverse Charging OS Android 14 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Biometrics Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock Water/Dust Resistance IP68/IP69K, MIL-STD-810H, Drop Resistant up to 1.8m Other Features 120Hz Display, 4K Video Recording, Night Vision Camera, Reverse Charging

Design and build quality The V40 Pro is built like a tank, a literal brick that can survive a fall from a cliff. It’s noticeably heftier than competitors like the Asus ROG Phone 8 and is a fingerprint magnet. Unlike ROG’s sleek aesthetics, this phone prioritises durability with a reinforced body designed for extreme conditions. Its IP68/IP69K rating and MIL-STD-810H compliance ensure it can handle water, dust, and drops with ease. The rugged build may not scream "premium," but it offers a level of toughness that sets it apart. Despite its substantial feel, the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold for extended use.

Display quality The Doogee V40 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display and offers a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels with a pixel density of ~396 ppi. It’s bright enough to offer good visibility in outdoor conditions, but it won’t quite match up to OLED or AMOLED screens in terms of contrast and vibrancy. While chunky bezels are common on rugged phones, they make it look less modern. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth experience, whether scrolling through social media or navigating apps.

A secondary 1.47-inch screen on the back adds a unique touch, showing time, battery, notifications, or customisable text without unlocking the phone. It may also cause your battery to drain faster. The main display delivers decent clarity but lacks the rich tones and deep contrast found in AMOLED panels.

Performance and processor The V40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, delivering solid performance for everyday tasks. With 16GB of RAM (including 8GB of virtual RAM), multitasking is smooth, but it’s not flagship level. The Mali-G615 MC2 GPU provides decent graphics, but the phone prioritises durability over raw power.

Gaming performance is mixed. Call of Duty: Mobile runs effortlessly at the highest graphics settings, but Asphalt series games at 60 fps show occasional frame drops. For an optimal experience, a good pair of headphones is recommended - the built-in mono speaker is sub-par and easily gets covered by your palms while gaming or streaming. It's noteworthy that the device doesn’t overheat easily.

Biggest downside? Software updates are limited to two years, meaning long-term support isn’t its strong suit.

Battery life and charging With an enormous 8680 mAh battery, the V40 Pro is built to last. Even with heavy use, you can expect the phone to last through an entire day and well into the second without needing a recharge. When it comes to charging, the phone supports 33W wired charging, allowing it to charge fairly quickly despite the large battery. The phone also supports reverse wired charging, allowing you to charge other devices using the V40 Pro as a power bank.

Camera performance The V40 Pro’s camera system is headlined by an impressive 200 MP wide camera that captures sharp, detailed photos in good lighting conditions. The additional 8 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP ultrawide lens, and 20 MP night vision sensor give the phone a versatile camera setup capable of handling different photography needs. Zooming transitions to the 8 MP telephoto lens after 10x, and a noticeable drop in quality can be seen. The wide-angle lens is functional and gets the job done. The night vision camera is more of a party trick than a necessity, but still a cool feature to have. Autofocus isn’t great, and videos can be grainy and shaky.

4K video in daylight at 30fps has decent stabilisation, but struggles with low-light footage. Night mode and portrait shots are well executed, and video recording at 4K resolution is supported, though expect some slight shakiness without a gimbal due to the lack of optical stabilisation. The 32 MP front-facing camera delivers crisp selfies, with decent performance in low-light conditions as well.

Software and user interface Running Android 14, the V40 Pro offers a clean, user-friendly interface with minimal bloatware. The Doogee customisations are mostly useful features without bogging down the experience. There’s nothing groundbreaking here, but the phone’s UI is straightforward, responsive, and well-suited for users who appreciate an easy-to-navigate setup.

While Doogee hasn’t specified exact update timelines, they are generally good about providing security patches and OS updates for their rugged phones. Expect a solid 2-3 years of software support.

Connectivity and network performance The Doogee V40 Pro supports a wide range of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS, ensuring fast internet speeds and reliable connections. Signal strength and call quality are solid, and it’s equipped with the latest connectivity standards to ensure it remains relevant for the foreseeable future.

Speakers and audio quality Audio quality on the V40 Pro is decent, but it’s not the phone’s standout feature. The loudspeaker offers clear enough sound for media playback and calls, though it lacks the depth and clarity of higher-end phones with dedicated stereo speakers.

Security and biometric features For biometric security, the V40 Pro includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is fast and responsive, making unlocking the device a breeze. Face unlock is available as well, but the fingerprint sensor is generally more reliable and secure.

Storage and expandability With 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM, the V40 Pro is well-equipped for storing a large library of media, apps, and files. Additionally, the microSDXC card slot offers expandability, which is perfect for those who need even more storage.

Reasons to buy Rugged build with IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H compliance Huge 8680 mAh battery Impressive 200 MP main camera Expandable storage Reverse wired charging Additional screen on the back Reasons to avoid IPS LCD display isn't as vibrant as AMOLED screens Not the best choice for high-end gaming Audio quality could be better

Should you buy the Doogee V40 Pro? The Doogee V40 Pro is perfect for anyone looking for a rugged, reliable smartphone with great battery life and good camera capabilities. It’s an ideal choice for outdoor workers, adventurers, or those in need of a tough phone that doesn’t compromise on performance. I'd suggest this device to users who want a secondary phone for gaming and for their outdoor adventures. However, if you're primarily looking for a flagship-level experience in terms of display or gaming performance, you may want to look elsewhere. But for its intended audience, the V40 Pro offers fantastic value.

FAQs Question : Is the DOOGEE V40 Pro waterproof? Ans : Yes, the DOOGEE V40 Pro is IP68/IP69K rated, making it water-resistant up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. Question : Does the DOOGEE V40 Pro support 5G? Ans : Yes, the DOOGEE V40 Pro supports 5G connectivity, providing faster internet speeds and improved network performance for compatible users. Question : What is the camera quality like on the V40 Pro? Ans : The DOOGEE V40 Pro features a 200 MP main camera, along with telephoto, ultrawide, and night vision lenses for versatile photography. Question : How long does the battery last? Ans : The DOOGEE V40 Pro is equipped with an 8680 mAh battery, offering extended battery life for a full day of heavy use. Question : Can the DOOGEE V40 Pro handle gaming? Ans : While not a gaming powerhouse, the DOOGEE V40 Pro handles casual gaming and apps well, though it may stutter with high-end games.