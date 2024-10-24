The Tivoli Audio Revive is one of those products that doesn't neatly fit into a single category; it’s a Bluetooth speaker, a wireless charger, and a lamp all rolled into one stylish design. As part of Tivoli Audio’s Art line, it’s built to compliment spaces with a touch of elegance, blending perfectly with wooden decor, whether on a desk or a nightstand. But when you’re spending ₹21,990, you expect more than just aesthetics. To see if it lives up to its price tag, we put it to the test. Here’s our in-depth review with the pros and cons, so you can decide if it's truly worth the investment.

Tivoli Audio Revive specifications

Specifications Details Wireless charger 5 Watts Lamp 2.5Watt (25W equivalent) Ports A USB port, AUX port and barrel plug for power Controls Button controls for the speaker and touch control for the lamp Dimensions 6.125 x 10.125 x 5 in Weight 3.20 lb/1.4 kg

1. Tivoli Audio Revive Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Charging Pad and Lamp (Black)

Tivoli Audio Revive unboxing

The Revive comes in a large box with a premium unboxing experience. It is snuggly packed with enough packing material to keep it safe during shipping. Other than the speaker itself, you only get a power adapter and user manual. The power adapter comes with multiple international plug attachments, allowing you to choose the one that suits your country’s standards.

Tivoli Audio Revive design

The Revive offers are well though designed except for one tiny thing that I’ll come to in a bit. It looks like a wooden plank with a wooden cube attached to the first half of it and the other half is empty. This wooden cube acts as both a Bluetooth speaker and a lamp. One face of this cube has a mesh for the speaker and the top has the lamp. This cube pivots about 15 degrees on both sides so the audio can be angled in your direction.

The other half of the Revive is a wireless charger with a touch capacitive button to control the lamp. The buttons to control the speaker are right below the speaker module. On the front side, you see the Tivoli Audio branding and on the right side, there is a USB port for charging more gadgets. At the back side is the barrel plug that powers the whole package.

Overall I loved the design of the Tivoli Audio Revive and the best part is that it is made of proper wood. It weighs just over a kilogram and the rubber feet keep it steady on any surface. Revive comes in three colours; Black, White and Grey, I got the black version but if you ask me the White colour looks fantastic.

One design flaw that I must point out is the placement of the touch reactive key to the control lamp. It is right beside the wireless charger and whenever I try to put my phone to charge, I accidentally turn on the lamp. And it happens quite frequently so I recommend Tivoli Audio to move the touch capacitive key right on the lamp itself. This will make it easy to turn on the lamp without any confusion.

Also read: Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker review: Experience sonic pleasure at a reasonable price

Tivoli Audio Revive: Wireless charger

The first and most important part of the Revive is its wireless charger. This is a Qi standard-supported charger which means any smartphone can be charged on this wireless charger. Sadly, it is only a 5W charger which means it will take a lot of time to charge your phone. During my testing, my smartphone with a 4000 mAh battery took about 3 to 4 hours to charge completely.

One thing that bugged me a lot about this wireless charger is that the wireless charging section has a mark to show you the exact position of the wireless charger. But that mark is not easily visible on the Black colour that I got. Two things that I really wanted on Revive are an option for a standing wireless charger and a fast charging compatible(18W or more) USB port on the side.

Also read: Handheld gaming PCs vs gaming laptops: Which device offers better portability? A comparison with top picks

Tivoli Audio Revive: Bluetooth speaker

The Bluetooth speaker on Revive is cube-shaped and is attached to a cylinder with four buttons to control the speaker. Audio direction can be adjusted by pivoting the speaker to 15 degrees on both sides. It would have been better if the speaker could be rotated more than that. There is a fabric mesh on the speaker that looks and feels premium.

The speaker is not very powerful so it cannot go super loud but the sound quality is good enough to enjoy any type of music. The Tivoli Audio Revive comes with a 3.5mm port as well so you can easily play your music via aux cable. Overall the Bluetooth speaker sound quality is decent enough to listen to music in the morning.

Also read: HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker review: A compact audio companion for everyday use

More products from Tivoli Audio Revive

2. Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Generation 2 Wi-Fi Streaming Smart Radio (Black)

3. Tivoli Audio Model One Bluetooth AM/FM Radio (Walnut/Beige)

Tivoli Audio Revive: Lamp

Tivoli Audio Revive comes with a lamp on the top of the speaker section. This lamp is one colour and has a warm tone making it ideal for use as a bedside lamp. It has four brightness levels that can be controlled via a touch reactive key. However, the placement of this button poses a minor inconvenience; it is located directly next to the wireless charging pad, and the touch-capacitive design makes it easy to accidentally switch the lamp on or off when placing a phone on charge.

Tivoli Audio Revive pros and cons

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid A beautiful design and solid build quality Expensive Bring three gadgets in one Speaker sound quality could have been better Lamp with multiple brightness levels Extra USB port for charging

Tivoli Audio Revive final verdict

The Tivoli Audio Revive is a unique offering with its sleek design and multifunctionality, combining three gadgets into one. For ₹21,990, you could easily buy a separate Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and lamp, potentially saving some money. However, managing three separate devices on a desk can create clutter and require more effort. Therefore, I’d recommend the Revive only if you’re after a product that simplifies your setup and also seamlessly blends into your home decor while offering practicality.

Similar articles for you

IZI IRIS pocket 4K vlogging camera review: A complete filming setup in a compact package

boAt Wave Sigma 3 review: A budget smartwatch packed with surprises for great value

Stay healthy on the go: Buying guide to health and wellness gadgets for frequent travellers with top picks

Premium gaming laptops vs budget gaming laptops: A comparison to make a smart decision for your gaming needs

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.