Ubon J18 are an interactive pair of earbuds that come with a dedicated display on the case with all your essential controls. Read our entire review to know how it performs and how good is it for audiophiles.

The UBON J18 Future Pods claim to represent a new breed of truly wireless earbuds, wherein advanced technology is married to a modern design. Designed for the tech-savvy consumer, can these earbuds cater to audiophiles seeking immersive sound quality and casual users who prioritise convenience and style in their daily lives? Let's find out.

What sets the UBON J18 Future Pods apart from the competition is their comprehensive feature set, which includes Quad Mic technology for clear communication, ANC+ENC for noise-free listening, and single-touch controls.

Specification Details Model No. J18 Control Touch Version Standard Bluetooth v5.3 Charging Port Type-C Charging Interface Charging Time 60 Minutes Earbuds Battery 3.7v / 30mAh*2 Charging Case Battery 3.7v / 350mAh Working Time 60 Hours With Case Standby Time 3500 Hours With Case

Design and build quality The UBON J18 Future Pods take inspiration from the popular AirPods Pro, offering a sleek and stylish look that fits well into modern aesthetics. Their minimalist design ensures that these earbuds not only look good, but also feel comfortable during casual use. The smooth curves and lightweight build make them easy to wear, especially for those who are on the move or need to pop them in and out frequently. However, the overall plastic build feels flimsy and did not justify the ₹2,500 price tag for me.

While the comfort level is commendable, especially for short to moderate use, these earbuds started to feel loose during extended sessions. This is an inconvenience for those who plan to wear them for long periods, such as during a lengthy commute or a binge-watching session.

In terms of build quality, the UBON J18 Future Pods strike a balance between affordability and durability. The plastic material used feels decent in the hands, but lack a premium build. The solid plastic charging case provides a secure home for the earbuds, ensuring they stay protected when not in use. Despite their sturdy construction, we noticed that the earbuds can occasionally slip out during extended use, leading to a few accidental drops. Fortunately, they withstood these minor mishaps without any noticeable damage.

Audio quality The UBON J18 Future Pods deliver a decent listening experience for diverse users, but I would recommend having high hopes from them. For the average user, the audio output is crisp and balanced, making it ideal for a variety of content, from music to podcasts. The presence of three distinct modes—Transparent, ANC On, and ANC Off—allows users to tailor their listening experience to their surroundings.

In Transparent mode, the earbuds let in ambient sounds, which is useful for staying aware of your environment. However, at lower volumes, this mode doesn’t effectively filter out background noise, which could be a drawback in noisier settings. On the other hand, at higher volumes, the mode performs better, letting you stay connected to your surroundings without overwhelming external noise.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature is where the J18 Future Pods truly shine. Even at lower volumes, ANC effectively blocks out background noise without compromising on audio quality. The bass remains punchy, the treble clear, and the overall sound signature is preserved, making this mode perfect for enjoying yourself in music or focusing on tasks in busy environments. Although ANC Off mode still provides some noise reduction, it isn’t as effective in loud settings like parties or heavy traffic. In such situations, increasing the volume improves the experience, but anything above 65% volume can become overwhelming, especially for long-form content like podcasts.

When it comes to call quality, the Quad Mic system in the J18 Future Pods ensures clear communication. Calls are crisp, with no noticeable muffling or breaks, which is impressive for earbuds in this price range. The microphones perform well even in moderately noisy environments, ensuring that your voice is picked up clearly. However, in particularly noisy situations, like a traffic jam, the clarity might drop slightly, though it remains serviceable. Overall, the call quality is a strong point, making these earbuds a reliable choice for both casual and professional use.

Touch controls and customisation Almost every pair of earbuds come with touch controls, but it's not always an intuitive experience. The touch response on the Ubon J18 was decent in my testing. With a single tap, you can play or pause music, answer calls, or switch between the different listening modes. The controls are conveniently placed, making it easy to manage your audio without reaching for your device. In addition to basic commands, the earbuds offer customisation options, including the ability to change wallpapers on your connected device. This feature adds a personal touch, allowing you to match the earbuds to your style or mood. Moreover, audio customisation settings enable you to tweak the sound profile to your liking, ensuring a tailored listening experience. Even though these features are enticing, they are not new or ground-breaking. You might be able to get better sounding products from other brands.

Battery life and charging

Battery life is a critical factor for wireless earbuds, and the J18 Future Pods deliver a mixed experience. While the advertised 60-hour playtime with the charging case may be ambitious, real-world usage still offers impressive longevity. Depending on your listening habits and volume levels, I got around 15-20 hours of continuous use, which is more than sufficient for most daily activities. The Type-C charging interface further enhances convenience, allowing for quick and efficient charging. A full charge in just 60 minutes means that even during a busy day, my earbuds were ready to go when you need them, fitting seamlessly into a fast-paced lifestyle.

Additional features

The J18 Future Pods come with several additional features that add to their practicality. The Find Earbuds feature is particularly useful for those prone to misplacing small items. With a simple command from your connected device, you can locate your earbuds quickly, saving time and frustration. The Remote Photography function is another highlight, enabling you to take selfies or group photos without needing to handle your phone, perfect for capturing moments on the go. The torch function, though a less common feature in earbuds, adds an extra layer of utility, providing light in a pinch when required. These thoughtful additions make the J18 Future Pods not just a pair of earbuds, but a multifunctional tool that integrates smoothly into various aspects of your daily life.

Connectivity and performance The UBON J18 Future Pods are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, a feature that promises improved connectivity, better range, and enhanced stability compared to previous versions. The latest Bluetooth technology broadens the scope of compatibility, and you can use them with multiple devices. In real-world usage, this translates to a mostly reliable and consistent connection, which is crucial for a seamless listening experience.

Bluetooth 5.3 offers a solid range, allowing you to move around your home or office without worrying about frequent dropouts. Whether you’re walking from room to room or stepping out for a quick errand, the connection generally remains stable within a reasonable distance from your paired device. This is particularly beneficial for users who value freedom of movement without having to carry their phone or tablet everywhere.

Pairing the J18 Future Pods is straightforward and quick. The earbuds connect almost instantly once removed from the case, and reconnecting after being out of range is also hassle-free. This makes them ideal for those who are always on the go and need their devices to be ready at a moment’s notice.

However, like any wireless device, there are occasional hiccups. In densely populated areas or environments with a lot of electronic interference, you might experience minor connectivity issues, such as brief interruptions or delays when initially connecting to a device. These instances are relatively rare, but worth noting for those who frequently use their earbuds in such settings.

User experience and practicality The UBON J18 Future Pods are designed with versatility in mind, making them a fitting companion for various daily activities, from commuting to working out and casual listening at home.

Commuting

During commutes, the J18 Future Pods offer a reliable and enjoyable experience. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature effectively drowns out the typical background noise of buses, trains, and busy streets, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favourite music or podcasts. The secure fit ensures that the earbuds stay in place as you navigate through crowded areas, although extended use might require occasional adjustments to keep them snug.

Working out

For those who like to take their music or podcasts to the gym, the J18 Future Pods provide a decent performance. The lightweight design and wireless freedom are ideal for workouts, letting you move without restrictions. However, since the earbuds can become slightly loose during longer sessions, it’s worth checking the fit periodically, especially during more vigorous activities. The IP rating isn't specified, so while they handle sweat and light moisture, they might not be the best choice for intense, sweat-heavy workouts or running in the rain.

Ubon J18

Casual listening

In more relaxed settings, such as at home or the office, the J18 Future Pods truly shine. The sound quality is crisp, making them perfect for background music while you work, or for enjoying a podcast during a quiet evening. The Transparent mode is particularly useful in these situations, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while still enjoying your audio content.

Learning curve

While the touch controls are intuitive, there may be a slight learning curve for new users. The control panel’s placement requires some familiarisation to avoid accidental commands, especially during activities like adjusting the earbuds or removing them. Once you get the hang of it, however, the controls become second nature, allowing you to manage your audio with ease.

The additional features, such as Find Earbuds and Remote Photography, also require some initial setup and practice. But with time, they add valuable functionality to the daily use of the J18 Future Pods, making them more than just a pair of earbuds.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective Noise Cancellation (ANC): Provides solid noise reduction, even at lower volumes, enhancing the listening experience in noisy environments. Loose Fit During Extended Use: Earbuds may become slightly loose during longer sessions, requiring occasional adjustments. Versatile Touch Controls: Intuitive touch controls for easy music management, call handling, and feature customization. Learning Curve for Controls: Initial learning curve with touch controls, especially to avoid accidental commands. Good Call Quality: Quad Mic system ensures clear communication, even in moderately noisy settings. Battery Life Below Advertised: Real-world battery life may fall short of the advertised 60 hours, depending on usage.

The UBON J18 Future Pods offer a balanced mix of style, functionality, and advanced features like effective ANC and clear call quality. While there are minor issues with fit during extended use and a slight learning curve with the controls, the overall performance makes them a solid choice. Ideal for those seeking versatile, budget-friendly earbuds with good sound quality and practical features, the J18 Future Pods are particularly suited for everyday users and tech enthusiasts alike.

