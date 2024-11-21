Vivo T3 Ultra in-depth review: A near perfect performance phone for budget buyers
With its impressive specs, including a 5,500mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, the Vivo T3 Ultra stands out in the mid-range segment. Despite missing features like wireless charging and NFC, it offers excellent performance and camera quality for around ₹30,000.
2024 has been the year when performance-focused smartphones have completely dominated the mid-range segment. To capitalise on this trend, Vivo launched the T3 Ultra, its first phone under the ‘Ultra’ moniker in the performance-oriented ‘T’ series. On paper, the phone offers everything: a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, a large 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,500mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 50MP cameras on the front and back, and even an IP68 rating. But is the T3 Ultra really as flawless as it seems, or are there any skeletons in the closet? I’ve been using the Vivo T3 Ultra for nearly two months now, and here’s how it performed in my tests.