Western Digital My Passport 6TB HDD Review: Sturdy, spacious and secure
Western Digital My Passport 6TB HDD is the first major upgrade in the series since 2020. With an additional terabyte of storage, enhanced backup options, and improved security features, the drive presents a compelling option around the ₹15,000 price bracket.
A quick glance through the web will reveal countless external hard drive options from a host of reputable manufacturers. So, why am I talking about yet another external storage device? Well, that’s because Western Digital has stepped up its game with the new WD My Passport (6TB) external hard drive — the first major upgrade to the series since 2020.