Xiaomi Mi 10 review: A premium phone that just feels right at home

Xiaomi is having another go at the premium segment with the Mi 10 and maybe it will work for them this time. It starts at ₹49,999 and has all the makings of a premium smartphone – polished looks, eye catching colours (twilight grey and coral green), and has a large display that curves around the edges adding to the whole immersive experience. It has one of the highest screen-to-body ratios of 92.4%. Also, the dot shaped cut out on the front panel looks small and less in your face compared to notches and teardrops. The phone’s side panel feels thinner due to curved screen and that surprisingly improves the grip quality. The phone is wide and at 208g is on the heftier side compared to some flagships, but overall it is quite manageable.