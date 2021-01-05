Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G: How it compares with rivals

The other notable feature of the Mi 10i 5G is the quad camera setup which includes 108MP camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, 2MP depth and macro cameras. The Nord also has a quad camera setup but the primary camera offer 48MP camera followed by 8MP ultra wide, 5MP depth and 2MP macro camera. The Nord’s camera module looks neat and is arranged in a single vertical line in comparison to Mi 10i’s circular camera module which looks too large and protruded. The Galaxy M51’s quad camera setup boasts a 64MP camera and the square module is neatly tucked on left top side of back panel just like the Nord.