Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 review: Hit and a miss

That said, it doesn’t really work for making calls. People on the other end complained that my voice sounded muffled and the headphones could not block most surrounding noise while you’re on call. To be fair to Xiaomi, “crystal clear calls" is a claim every wireless earbud makes and I haven’t yet found a pair that truly delivers in this area, including expensive ones. You can take calls on them perhaps in the dead of the night but if you’re going to do it out in traffic, it’s not going to work.