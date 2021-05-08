Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra review: A good phone, but a ‘super’ phone?

The token gimmick on this phone is a secondary screen, which is placed next to the cameras on the back. It’s meant to be an always-on display that can be used as a viewfinder when shooting selfies with the rear camera. You can also use it as a clock or for other apps. It is unclear whether Xiaomi allows (or whether it is working to allow) other developers to take advantage of this screen. It is a fun feature to show off to your friends, but it is not particularly a meaningful addition that will change your life.