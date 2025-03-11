For years, cleaning around the house meant bending my back and going around with a broom and mop, a routine that felt never-ending. I always assumed that tasks like sweeping and mopping were best left to human hands—or at least that’s what I believed.

When robot vacuum cleaners first entered the market, I dismissed them as a luxury rather than a necessity. After all, why invest in a gadget when traditional methods seemed to work just fine? But curiosity got the better of me, and I decided to test the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 with these apprehensions in mind. Was it truly worth the investment, or would it turn out to be another overhyped gadget?

Key features and USP: What sets the X10 apart? The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 is packed with features designed to simplify cleaning routines. Here’s what makes it noteworthy:

Powerful suction (4000Pa): With a suction power of 4000Pa, the Xiaomi X10 does a good job at picking up debris from smooth surfaces. It achieved an impressive 98% efficiency on scattered dry food products like chips and wafers, and 92% on fine sand and dust, making it ideal for hard floors and tiles. However, its performance on carpets is less consistent, particularly with fine particles.

Mopping functionality: The Xiaomi X10 includes a mopping feature with a 200ml water tank that provides up to 80 minutes of mopping time. While effective on smooth surfaces, users should note that it may leave a sticky residue on carpets, which could be a drawback for homes with extensive carpeting. Ideally, you should not mop your carpets with or without a vacuum cleaner.

Finding this robotic vacuum cleaner impressive? Buy it here

Advanced navigation (LDS Sensor): Equipped with LDS laser navigation, the Xiaomi X10 creates precise maps of your home and detects obstacles with remarkable accuracy. The sensor works within ranges of 0.1–6m for white materials and 0.1–4m for black materials, ensuring thorough coverage even in complex layouts.

App integration: Both models are compatible with the Mi Home app, offering customizable cleaning schedules, remote control, and detailed cleaning reports. The app enhances usability and allows users to tailor the vacuum’s behaviour to their specific needs.

Navigation: The LDS laser sensor and IMU motion detection enable seamless navigation, avoiding obstacles and preventing falls with the help of drop sensors. The ability to cross obstacles up to 20mm high adds versatility for uneven surfaces.

Use cases: How does the Xiaomi X10 perform in day-to-day operations? Having spent time with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10, I found myself using it in a variety of everyday situations. Each use case highlighted different strengths—and occasionally limitations—of the device, proving its versatility while also showing where it might not be the perfect fit for everyone.

1. Cleaning up after a busy day After a long day at work, the last thing I wanted to do was pick up a broom or mop. One evening, I decided to let the X10 handle the mess in my living room, which had accumulated dust, crumbs from snacks, and bits of pet hair from my dog. Setting it up was as simple as pressing a button on the device or scheduling it via the Mi Home app.

Within minutes, the vacuum zipped around the room, effortlessly picking up most of the debris. It even navigated around furniture legs and cords without getting stuck. The mopping function left the tiled floor spotless, though I noticed it struggled slightly with dried coffee stains near the couch. Still, the convenience of coming home to a clean space was unmatched.

2. Managing pet hair without the hassle As a pet owner, dealing with fur is an ongoing battle. My dog sheds quite a bit, and I often find clumps of hair under tables and along baseboards. I set the X10 to focus on high-traffic areas like the hallway and dining area, where most of the shedding occurs. The 4000Pa suction power worked wonders, sucking up every strand of hair in its path.

However, when it reached the carpeted corners of the living room, the vacuum struggled to pick up fine particles embedded deep in the fibres. While it wasn’t perfect here, the overall performance made a noticeable difference, saving me hours of manual clean-up.

3. Tackling spills and sticky residues One afternoon, I accidentally spilled some juice on the kitchen floor. Instead of grabbing a mop, I decided to test the X10’s mopping capabilities. I filled the 200ml water tank and let it go to work. On smooth surfaces like tiles, it performed admirably, leaving the floor dry and streak-free. But when it moved onto the small carpeted section of the kitchen, I noticed a sticky residue remained behind.

This confirmed what I’d read about the mopping feature being less effective on carpets. For homes with mixed flooring, I’d recommend restricting the mopping function to hard surfaces only. However, it is important to note that the vinyl floor in the home was cleaned efficiently by the vacuum cleaner.

4. Automating cleaning schedules for busy weeks During a particularly hectic week, I relied heavily on the X10’s scheduling feature through the Mi Home app. I programmed it to clean daily at 8 AM while I was out of the house. By the time I returned, the floors were consistently clean, and the vacuum had already docked itself for charging. The battery ensured it could cover my entire 1,200-square-foot apartment without running out of juice.

The app also provided detailed cleaning reports, showing how much area it had covered and how much dust it had collected. This level of automation felt like a game-changer, especially during weeks when I barely had time to think about chores.

5. Weekend deep cleans made easy On weekends, I typically spend an hour or two deep-cleaning my home. With the X10, I decided to let the vacuum take over part of the workload. Using the app, I selected “intensive mode” for maximum suction power and sent it to tackle stubborn dirt in the entryway and kitchen.

It picked up almost all the fine sand-like particles that had accumulated near the door, something I’d normally have to scrub by hand. While it couldn’t completely replace elbow grease for grout lines or tight corners, it significantly reduced the effort required for these tasks.

More robotic vacuum cleaner options for you:

What were my observations after using the Xiaomi X10 robotic vacuum cleaner? What stood out most during these tests was how adaptable the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 is to different scenarios. While dealing with pet hair, spills, or daily dust, it delivers reliable results without requiring constant supervision. That said, its limitations—like the mopping residue on carpets and inability to move between uneven levels of flooring—highlight the importance of understanding your home’s specific needs before investing.

Build quality and design: Sleek and functional The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 includes a sleek, minimalist design that blends seamlessly into modern interiors.

Its compact form factor allows it to navigate tight spaces, while the solid build ensures durability. Sensors like the LDS laser, drop sensors, and air pressure sensor work together to enhance reliability and prevent damage to both the device and your furniture.

Value proposition: Is it worth the investment? The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 offers excellent value for homeowners seeking a reliable, high-performance cleaning solution. Its 4000Pa suction, smart navigation, and app integration make it a standout option in its price range. However, potential buyers should weigh the limitations:

The mopping function isn’t ideal for carpets.

The reliance on the base station restricts portability.

Availability may be limited in certain regions, such as the US or UK. If your home aligns with its strengths—hard floors, spacious layouts, and minimal carpeting—the X10 series is a worthwhile investment.