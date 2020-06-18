Zoom takes a u-turn, to offer end-to-end encryption

The early beta of its E2EE feature will begin next month, though Zoom didn’t announce the exact date for this right now. All users will continue getting access to the AES 256 GCM transport encryption by default on the platform, irrespective of whether they use E2EE or not. The primary difference with E2EE is that it stops man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, where a hacker places themselves between the user and the server, allowing them to eavesdrop on conversations. It also means Zoom itself cannot listen to conversations on its platform.