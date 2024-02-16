‘Tech sector at $254bn in year of uncertainty’
India’s technology and tech services industry is expected to end FY24 with $253.9 billion net revenues, up by 3.8% from a year earlier in a difficult year for bellwether IT services companies
Bengaluru: India’s technology and tech services industry is expected to conclude FY24 with net revenues of $253.9 billion, up by a modest 3.8% from a year earlier in a difficult year for bellwether information technology (IT) services companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message