Technology
Tech Talk: The 10 digital trends shaping our world
Leslie D'Monte 16 min read 29 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- The Fediverse, decentalised Web3, and the rise of Indian large language models were among the big trends this year, apart from all things artifiicial intelligence—GenAI, how AI is helping synthetic biology, and merging human brain cells with AI
As 2023 ends, I highlight some of the trends that I wrote about in the past year, and how those are panning out in this rapidly accelerating digital world. While the list is not exhaustive, I hope it will provide a clearer picture of where these technology shifts may lead us in 2024.
