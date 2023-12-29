Tech Talk: The 10 digital trends shaping our world

Why we need more women in AI

What do women think about AI? In August 2022, I wrote about the findings of a survey by the Pew Research Centre that revealed a significant fact that most of us would have had a gut feeling about—women think differently about technologies such as artificial intelligence. They are more concerned about the negative effects of AI; are not exactly happy with driverless cars; are not sure whether AI applications like facial recognition are good or bad for society; and are more likely to support the inclusion of a wider variety of groups in AI design.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}