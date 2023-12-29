Tech That Will Change Your Life in 2024

Other wearables may not be far behind. Fitbit filed a patent application for a display that could estimate blood pressure when pressed. Samsung has offered blood-pressure measurement on its Galaxy Watches for several years, though the feature isn’t available in the U.S. for regulatory reasons. Aktiia is a wrist-based wearable with an optical sensor that can capture 24/7 blood-pressure data. It’s currently only available in Europe, and is awaiting authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for commercial availability in the U.S. Omron has a larger wearable device available in the U.S. now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}