Tech that will change your life in 2025
Joanna Stern , Christopher Mims , Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 26 Dec 2024, 05:43 PM IST
SummaryWeather forecasts will get smarter, EVs could get pricier, crypto will be for everyday investors and AI will be everywhere
Every December for the past decade, we’ve put on our futuristic glasses to predict the year ahead in tech. Looking back, we’ve gotten a lot right—and, OK, a few things wrong. Come on, who didn’t think Harry Potter’s AR adventure would be a smash hit?
