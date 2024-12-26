Tech that will change your life in 2025

The companies are also looking into so-called small modular reactors, mini plants akin to the ones on nuclear-powered submarines. Amazon’s head of cloud computing said that’s a more distant goal, coming to maturity over the next decade—if they work at all. Meanwhile, other nonfossil approaches will likely fill the gap. Adding really big batteries to solar and wind plants can be a cheaper way to collect and store power, so those same big cloud providers are also investing here. And we’ll also see more exotic approaches: Google is already drawing power from a geothermal plant. And U.K. company Drax is hoping to build a power plant in America’s pine belt that will be fueled by burning wood chips, with emissions pumped underground.