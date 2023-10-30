Tech Titans Rebound From Tough Times as AI Fuels Optimism

Microsoft, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Google parent Alphabet last week delivered quarterly reports showing strong growth and improving margins in areas from digital advertising to e-commerce to cloud computing.

They are also starting to see some initial payoff from big investments in artificial intelligence, while trying to assure Wall Street that more wins are ahead.

Average revenue for those four companies last quarter rose by about 13% from a year earlier, the fastest rate since the final quarter of 2021.

The technology industry is taking off again after grappling with a slowdown for close to two years, in which it reduced staff and cut other costs after a pandemic growth spurt. The early earnings results show the postpandemic hangover may have run its course.

Discussion of AI dominated earnings calls, offering hints about who is ahead in the race to turn the hot technology into hit products. Microsoft said 3 percentage points of the growth in its cloud-computing revenue came from customers paying to use its cloud to offer generative AI products such as ChatGPT. Amazon said it expects tens of billions of dollars in revenue from generative AI in the next several years.

Alphabet and Meta posted robust advertising growth and pointed to their own AI plans.

The stock market’s reaction was mixed. Investors are still trying to figure out which companies will turn the promise of AI into long-term profits, said Woody Marshall, a partner at investment firm TCV.

“It’s like a hockey game where the puck is loose in the middle and nobody knows where it’s going," he said.

It is a big shift from less than a year ago. Earlier this year, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company was in a year of efficiency after the “humbling wake-up call" of last year prompted it to lay off more than 20,000 employees and slash other costs. On last week’s earnings call, Zuckerberg mentioned efficiency seven times but AI more than 30 times.

Using technology to save money was the focus of Microsoft’s pitch a year ago, with CEO Satya Nadella repeating how Microsoft had to help customers who were “doing more with less." In this latest earnings report, he used the mantra once.

Amazon, which laid off about 27,000 corporate employees in the past year, said profit tripled in the July-to-September quarter thanks to strong sales in its advertising and retail units. While its cloud-computing unit grew at a slower pace than Wall Street had expected, it assured investors that business was strong in the current quarter and gushed about its AI ambitions.

“Every one of our businesses is building generative AI applications to change what’s possible for customers, and we have a lot more to come," CEO Andy Jassy told analysts.

There were 22 references to Bedrock and CodeWhisperer—Amazon’s two generative AI products—in its latest earnings call, up from the nine references in the previous quarter.

Net income and profit margins for each of the four top tech companies that released results last week were at the highest they have been in at least 21 months. Microsoft and Alphabet announced significant capital-expenditure increases compared with a year earlier.

Part of the increase in capex for those companies is coming from the need to build up the computing infrastructure to power AI. Microsoft has signaled its plan to spend near-record amounts on its cloud-computing business, buying chips and other hardware running AI software.

What is remarkable is that “despite accelerating costs, we have margins up for all these companies," compared with a year earlier, said John Blackledge, an analyst at Cowen.

Investors haven’t necessarily been responding positively to the results, in part because of unrest in the Middle East and concerns over how expensive it is to build AI technology amid high interest rates.

Meta shares fell after it warned the war between Israel and Hamas could soften strong ad spending. Alphabet shares dropped 9% the day after it unveiled its results. Even though its cloud business expanded more than 20%, investors were worried that lower-than-expected growth, as well as margins on the cloud business, could be a sign that it was losing out to Microsoft in the race to monetize AI products.

A few improved quarterly earnings reports don’t mean all of tech is back and roaring.

Apple, which is scheduled to announce its results Thursday, may buck the rebound trend. Wall Street expects it to record slightly lower quarterly revenue, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of contraction.

U.S. venture-capital investments in tech are at their lowest levels in years, though the share of AI investments has risen sharply in recent months, according to data from PitchBook.

Much of the AI boom seems to be happening inside or in partnership with the largest tech companies. Their spending and the scale of their cloud-computing businesses give them an outsize advantage, said Rick Heitzmann, a partner at venture-capital firm FirstMark Capital.

When it comes to AI, the tech giants are acting “faster and more decisive than I’ve seen incumbents react to a challenge," he said.

Dan Gallagher contributed to this article.

