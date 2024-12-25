Top 5 Tech and Consumer trends to expect in 2025

GenAI:

While we saw what ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and others could do, the increasing capabilities of logical reasoning in generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) models will enable them to operate more autonomously with more reliable outputs. This will translate into AI systems that can handle multiple systems, optimising interactions to deliver more sophisticated and accurate responses. Such GenAI agents can find their way into industries such as healthcare, law and financial services. Can there be personalized GenAI agents next? GenAI based wearables such as Meta’s Ray-Bans and Solos AirGo Vision could create a new market segment for more companies, and some may well make it available to mass-market consumers.