Belying expectations: Five tech letdowns of 2024
Leslie D'Monte 9 min read 25 Dec 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Summary
- All technologies go through a hype cycle. However, hype does not always translate into steady revenue, or even profits. Exponential tech can suck in billions of dollars over many years before firms recover their investment. In this piece, we shed light on the hurdles some technologies faced in 2024.
GenAI: No returns
Generative AI (GenAI) has shown immense potential since OpenAI’s ChatGPT gained over 100 million users within two months of its launch in December 2022. Unlike traditional machine learning (ML), which predicts data patterns, GenAI’s foundational models and large language models (LLMs) learn the structure of various data types—text, images, proteins, DNA, etc.—to create new content through prompts in natural languages like English or Hindi.
